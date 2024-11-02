HP and Staples Launch In-Store Same-Day Large Format Printing with New HP DesignJet XL3800 Printers

HP Inc. has partnered with Staples to bring same-day, high-quality large format printing to Staples stores across the United States. This initiative will make professional-grade printing of posters, banners, blueprints, and more accessible to small businesses, retail owners, and consumers nationwide. Each participating Staples location will be equipped with the new HP DesignJet XL3800 printers, providing customers with same-day access to high-quality, large-format color prints.

Traditionally, large-format printing has been limited to specialty print shops with premium pricing. With the HP DesignJet XL3800 now in Staples locations, customers can manage their printing projects on their own schedules, benefiting from pigmented ink prints that offer superior color matching and long-lasting results.

“We’re excited to keep building on the 20-year partnership we’ve forged with Staples, by making high-quality, large format printing more accessible to everyone,” says Mike Boyle, Senior Vice President, HP Large Format Print Worldwide. “Whether it’s a small business owner printing signage for a big sale or an architect sharing blueprints with clients, this new rollout makes durable, large format printing even more accessible to everyone.”

Enhanced In-Store Printing Experience with HP DesignJet XL3800

The HP DesignJet XL3800 printer offers Staples customers the versatility to bring large-scale projects to life with the assistance of trained print associates. This printer is suited for a variety of needs, from technical drawings and graphic images to indoor signage and posters. Staples’ knowledgeable print associates are available to guide customers through the process, ensuring high-quality results for each print job.

Jay Peek, Senior Vice President of Services at Staples U.S. Retail, noted the strength of the HP-Staples partnership: “HP has been a trusted partner for decades, consistently providing top-notch service and support. With the upgraded print experience from HP’s DesignJet XL3800 printers, our dedicated print associates are empowered to deliver an even better in-store experience. This enhances quality and reliability, allowing us to serve our customers more efficiently.”

Secure and Efficient Printing with HP Click and HP Wolf Pro Enterprise Security

The HP DesignJet XL3800 is backed by HP Click and HP Wolf Pro Enterprise Security, ensuring a seamless and secure printing experience. HP Click provides an intuitive interface that helps users avoid misprints, while HP Wolf Security offers protection for sensitive files without compromising quality.

This collaboration between HP and Staples marks a significant expansion in accessible, high-quality large format printing, empowering customers to complete professional projects with ease and convenience at their local Staples stores.