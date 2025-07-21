HP Study Reveals Critical Security Gaps in Printer Management Practices

A new report from HP Wolf Security reveals a concerning gap in print security that could pose significant risks for small business owners. The report, titled “Securing the Print Estate: A Proactive Lifecycle Approach to Cyber Resilience,” highlights the neglect of printer hardware and firmware security, which can lead to vulnerabilities in an increasingly connected business landscape. Based on a survey of over 800 IT and security decision-makers, the findings emphasize the importance of proactive security measures throughout the lifecycle of printing devices.

Key Findings for Small Businesses

One of the striking revelations from the report is that only 36% of IT decision-makers apply firmware updates promptly, despite spending an average of 3.5 hours per month managing security issues related to printers. This lag in updates can expose businesses to a myriad of cyber threats, leaving critical data vulnerable to cybercriminals.

Steve Inch, Global Senior Print Security Strategist at HP Inc., warns, “Printers are no longer just harmless office fixtures – they’re smart, connected devices storing sensitive data. If compromised, attackers can harvest confidential information for extortion or sale.” For small businesses that often operate with limited IT resources, this representation of printers as potential security liabilities is particularly alarming.

Lifecycle Stages and Risks

The report outlines four key stages in the printer lifecycle where security gaps can arise:

Supplier Selection & Onboarding: A surprising 60% of IT decision-makers noted that a lack of collaboration between procurement, IT, and security teams to define printer security standards puts their organizations at risk. Without involving IT or security teams in vendor evaluations, many businesses may unknowingly bring devices into their networks that are not secure. Ongoing Management: Small businesses often lack the bandwidth to manage all aspects of network security.With only 36% of IT decision-makers applying firmware updates promptly, the potential for vulnerabilities increases. Given that printers require significant attention—averaging 3.5 hours per month per device for security management—small companies standing on thin margins may find themselves in a precarious position if an adversary exploits outdated firmware. Remediation: The struggle to detect and address threats is evident. Only 35% of IT decision-makers can identify vulnerable printers based on new hardware or firmware vulnerabilities. This failure to recognize risks could result in unmonitored access to sensitive information. Moreover, a significant 70% express concerns about offline threats, signaling that threats do not solely exist in the digital realm. Decommissioning and Second Life: A staggering 86% of IT decision-makers cite data security as a barrier to safely reusing or recycling old printers. More than half are unsure whether their existing methods for wiping data from printers are truly effective. This uncertainty could lead businesses to resort to more drastic measures, such as physically destroying devices, driving up costs.

Navigating Practical Applications

Understanding the risks associated with printers can help small business owners take decisive action. Here are several actionable insights based on the report’s recommendations:

Team Collaboration : Engage teams from procurement, IT, and security during the selection and onboarding phases. This collaboration can lead to defining robust security standards that help ensure that the selected printers meet these criteria.

: Engage teams from procurement, IT, and security during the selection and onboarding phases. This collaboration can lead to defining robust security standards that help ensure that the selected printers meet these criteria. Prompt Updates : Make it a priority to apply firmware updates swiftly. Although updating might seem a minor task, it can significantly lower the risk of exploitation.

: Make it a priority to apply firmware updates swiftly. Although updating might seem a minor task, it can significantly lower the risk of exploitation. Adopt Monitoring Tools : Implement security tools designed to identify and manage vulnerabilities in real-time. This proactive approach could save businesses from substantial future costs associated with data breaches.

: Implement security tools designed to identify and manage vulnerabilities in real-time. This proactive approach could save businesses from substantial future costs associated with data breaches. Look for Secure Erasure Features: During the purchasing process, select printers that offer built-in, secure data wiping capabilities. This feature can protect sensitive information when printers are decommissioned or passed on.

Potential Challenges for Small Businesses

Despite the clear benefits of enhancing print security, small business owners may encounter several challenges:

Limited Resources : Many small businesses operate with lean IT teams, making it difficult to dedicate sufficient time and manpower to printer security.

: Many small businesses operate with lean IT teams, making it difficult to dedicate sufficient time and manpower to printer security. Cost Considerations : Investing in secure technologies or specialized tools may strain budgets that are already tight, leading some owners to deprioritize print security initiatives.

: Investing in secure technologies or specialized tools may strain budgets that are already tight, leading some owners to deprioritize print security initiatives. Lack of Knowledge: Not all small business owners have a robust understanding of cybersecurity best practices, which can lead to mismanagement of printer security.

Concluding Thoughts

The HP Wolf Security report sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of cybersecurity: printer security. With printers evolving from simple machines into sophisticated devices capable of storing sensitive information, the risks associated with neglecting their security can have far-reaching implications. By taking a proactive approach to printer security and ensuring collaboration among teams, small businesses can minimize vulnerabilities and protect their critical data.

For the full report, visit HP’s site at HP Wolf Security Study.