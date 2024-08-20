HP Unveils New Customizable Gaming Solutions at Gamescom 2024

HP Inc. has introduced a new lineup of gaming products under its OMEN and HyperX brands at Gamescom 2024, pushing the boundaries of customization and performance in gaming hardware. The latest offerings include the first customizable OMEN gaming PC featuring OMEN brand components and HyperX’s next-generation USB gaming microphones, designed to provide gamers with a personalized and immersive experience.

OMEN 35L: A New Era of Customizable Gaming PCs

The highlight of HP’s new offerings is the OMEN 35L, a gaming PC that combines powerful performance with extensive customization options. The OMEN 35L is designed with industry-standard components that allow for future upgrades, catering to gamers who prioritize both performance and the ability to personalize their systems. Key features of the OMEN 35L include:

Premium AI Performance: The OMEN 35L is equipped with options for powerful processors, including the AMD Ryzen™ 7 8700G and the Intel® Core™ i7-14700F, paired with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU. These components ensure that the system can handle demanding programs and deliver AI-powered graphics.

Future-Ready Design: With components like the OMEN Liquid Cooler featuring an LCD screen, OMEN PSU (850W/1000W), and 120mm OMEN fans, the OMEN 35L is built to support future upgrades, ensuring that gamers can keep their systems up to date.

Enhanced Cooling System: The OMEN 35L features a thermal design with 2x140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system, which improves airflow and thermal capacity, keeping the system cool during extended gaming sessions.

The OMEN 35L is available now at HP.com, with pricing starting at $1,299.99 for the AMD version and $1,369.99 for the Intel version.

Next-Generation Audio with HyperX QuadCast 2 Microphones

HP has also introduced the HyperX QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S, the latest iterations of its popular USB gaming microphones. These microphones are designed to deliver studio-quality audio and offer extensive customization options, making them ideal for streamers, podcasters, and gamers. The QuadCast 2 offers 24-bit/96kHz fidelity, while the QuadCast 2 S boasts 32-bit/192kHz fidelity and over 100 customizable aRGB LEDs, which can be adjusted using HyperX’s NGENUITY software.

The HyperX QuadCast 2 is available now for $149.99, while the QuadCast 2 S will be available in November for $199.99.

Wireless Gaming with HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless Keyboard

In addition to the microphones, HP has launched the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless, a customizable wireless gaming keyboard. This keyboard features the longest battery life in its category, with up to 80 hours of use with backlighting on and up to 1,500 hours with backlighting off. The keyboard’s hot-swappable top plates, badges, and switches allow gamers to match the keyboard’s aesthetic to their personal style.

The HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless will be available in October for $229.99, with the top plate available separately for $49.99.

Expanding Gaming Horizons with OMEN Gaming Hub

HP continues to expand the capabilities of its OMEN Gaming Hub (OGH), which now includes a new collaboration with Google Play Games on PC. This partnership allows users to access a wide range of mobile and native PC games through the OGH, offering a seamless multi-platform gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability