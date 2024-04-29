H&R Block’s “Fund Her Future” Grant Program to Boost Women-Owned Small Businesses

Block Advisors by H&R Block has launched a new grant program called “Fund Her Future” to support women who own small businesses. This announcement comes as part of the National Small Business Month celebrations, aiming to address the challenges women face in getting the funding and support they need.

The program will give away a total of $100,000 in grants to five small businesses led by women. Alongside the financial boost, winners will also receive a year of business services from Block Advisors, which includes help with taxes, bookkeeping, payroll, and more. This support is designed to help these businesses grow and make a bigger impact in their communities.

Jamil Khan, the Chief Strategy and Small Business Officer at H&R Block, shared some insights about the growth of women-owned businesses. “Women’s businesses have been growing almost twice as fast as men’s over the last five years,” Khan said. However, he pointed out that women still earn less and have a harder time getting loans than their male counterparts, with even greater challenges for women of color.

The data backs this up, showing that 31% of women launched their businesses shortly after planning them—faster than other groups. Yet, they still face more financial hurdles. The “Fund Her Future” grants aim to help bridge these gaps.

To apply for the grant, business owners must be women who own at least 51% of their business and operate it within the United States. The program particularly encourages businesses that focus on inclusivity and community impact to apply. Applications are open until May 26, 2024, at BlockAdvisors.com/FundHerFutureGrant. After applications close, finalists will be chosen for interviews in June, and the winners will be announced by the end of the month.

The grants are significant: one business owner will win $50,000 and a full year of business services, while four others will each receive $12,500 and the same service package. With over two million small business owners supported by Block Advisors each year, the winners can expect substantial help.

“With immediate access to capital, resources, and trusted expertise, we’re confident these women entrepreneurs will significantly grow their businesses and impact their communities,” Khan added.

For more details on Block Advisors and to apply for the “Fund Her Future” grant, visit www.BlockAdvisors.com and www.BlockAdvisors.com/FundHerFutureGrant. This program is a step towards making the business world more supportive and fair for women.