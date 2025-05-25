HubSpot Expands Breeze Customer Agent to Support Full Buyer Journey Across Marketing, Sales, and Service

HubSpot announced that it is expanding access to its Breeze Customer Agent, an AI-powered support tool, to all Pro and Enterprise customers across its Marketing, Sales, Service, Content, and Operations Hubs. The expansion will take effect June 2, and the offering will be available through HubSpot Credits, the company’s usage-based model.

Originally developed to help service teams scale support operations, Breeze Customer Agent has already resolved over 50% of customer conversations autonomously. HubSpot says the tool has proven effective across the full buyer journey, from customer acquisition to post-sale engagement.

“We’re taking a big step toward the future by expanding access to one of our most powerful AI agents yet: Breeze Customer Agent,” said Andy Pitre, Executive Vice President of Product at HubSpot. “It’s built directly into HubSpot’s unified, AI-powered platform to help teams work better together across every customer interaction.”

Expanding Beyond Post-Purchase Support

HubSpot initially launched Breeze Customer Agent to handle post-purchase service tasks. However, as the company observed broader usage patterns, it identified clear value in applying the tool earlier in the customer lifecycle.

In marketing, Breeze helps answer visitor questions like upcoming events or subscription processes. In sales, it can respond instantly to pricing or trial inquiries, supporting faster conversions. And in service, it continues to assist with order status checks, inquiry resolution, and escalation to human agents when needed.

According to HubSpot, this AI-driven support infrastructure enables companies to improve responsiveness, reduce operational overhead, and scale meaningful interactions without increasing staff.

Embedded AI and Automation Capabilities

Breeze Customer Agent offers a wide range of features designed to work across platforms and customer touchpoints. These include:

Fast setup, with functionality ready within minutes

Multi-channel engagement, including email, chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger

Smart responses, using customer-specific data like order history and renewal dates

Actionable tasks, such as resetting passwords or escalating support issues

Integrated intelligence, drawing from knowledge bases, website content, PDFs, and blogs

The agent is embedded directly within the HubSpot platform, which means businesses can implement and operate it without needing additional integrations or add-ons. This native design aligns with HubSpot’s long-term vision of hybrid teams made up of both humans and AI agents.

“At HubSpot, our vision is simple: help businesses scale with AI,” the company stated. “To do this, we’ve embedded AI directly into our platform—it’s available right where our customers work, not as a separate add-on.”

Flexible Access via HubSpot Credits

As part of the June 2 expansion, Breeze Customer Agent will be accessible through HubSpot Credits, which allow businesses to scale their use of AI as they grow. HubSpot describes this as a flexible, usage-based model that reflects modern business needs.

This move is part of the company’s broader commitment to making AI tools accessible across the entire customer lifecycle. HubSpot emphasized that Breeze Customer Agent was designed not to replace human engagement, but to enhance it by removing repetitive administrative burdens and increasing responsiveness.

“We believe businesses in the future will grow with hybrid teams of humans and agents working together,” HubSpot said.