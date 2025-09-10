HubSpot Expands Breeze Customer Agent to Enhance Every Customer Interaction

In a move poised to redefine customer support for small businesses, HubSpot has expanded access to its AI-powered Breeze Customer Agent. Available from June 2, 2025, Breeze Customer Agent will now assist Pro and Enterprise customers across marketing, sales, service, content, and operations hubs. This groundbreaking development promises to enhance customer interactions and streamline operations for small business owners.

The Breeze Customer Agent has already helped thousands of users, resolving over 50% of customer inquiries autonomously. According to HubSpot’s vision, AI integration is key to helping businesses scale, and they are embedding this technology directly into their platform, making it readily accessible rather than an add-on feature.

Small business owners can leverage Breeze Customer Agent for various applications that go beyond traditional post-purchase support. Many users have reported significant benefits in the pre-sale phases as well. For example, marketing teams can utilize the agent to engage website visitors, answering common queries like “When’s your next webinar?” This immediate access to information enhances user experience, potentially converting traffic into valuable leads. Max Bolten, Head of Marketing at Stübben, emphasizes this point: “The agent makes people feel welcome by responding right away. Even when it can’t answer, it greets you. Often, it solves the problem on the spot.”

Sales teams can also benefit significantly. Breeze Customer Agent can provide instant responses to common queries about pricing or trials. Chris Patullo, Founder & CEO of Football Play Card, predicts, “It helps us convert faster. The faster we provide accurate info, the more likely they are to buy.” This swift response can lead to higher conversion rates, an essential metric for small businesses operating in competitive markets.

Moreover, in customer service, Breeze is invaluable for handling inquiries and performing simple tasks such as checking order statuses. Pietro Ripanti, CMO at Nutribees, reports a staggering 77% decrease in support tickets while simultaneously improving conversion rates through 24-hour support: “It’s a key tool for revenue and satisfaction.”

For busy owners already stretched thin, the quick setup is another attractive feature—Breeze Customer Agent can be up and running in minutes. Additionally, it does not limit interactions to one platform; it engages customers via email, chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, expanding the points of contact for businesses.

Despite the many advantages, small business owners should be mindful of a few potential challenges. Initial setup and integration capabilities might still pose hurdles, especially for businesses with existing legacy systems. Additionally, while AI can handle a large portion of customer inquiries, there may be instances where human intervention is still necessary—businesses will need to design efficient workflows to seamlessly transition issues that require personal attention.

The Breeze Customer Agent is built to pull data from various sources—whether that’s order status or customer history—ensuring that responses remain personalized and relevant. Andrew Downing, Director of Business Development at Camp Network, notes, “Breeze Customer Agent has improved our customer service by handling 60–70% of inquiries automatically. It was remarkably easy to set up and has freed our team to focus on sales and marketing efforts.”

This expansion enables small business owners to embrace a future where AI can manage a wide array of digital interactions, such as recalling past conversations or scheduling meetings. As HubSpot looks to the future, they envision a time when the Breeze Customer Agent will not just assist but revolutionize how teams operate, thereby driving growth and efficiency.

The implications for small businesses are significant. By removing barriers in customer interaction, Breeze Customer Agent empowers teams to work more effectively and scale operations effortlessly. HubSpot’s commitment to integrating AI into its suite of tools can provide a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced market.

The future of customer interaction is here. Small business owners interested in leveraging the benefits of Breeze Customer Agent can explore further information by visiting HubSpot’s official announcement.

Image via Hubspot