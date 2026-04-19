HubSpot Introduces Outcome-Based Pricing for AI Agents Starting April 14

HubSpot is ramping up the game for small businesses with an innovative approach to AI pricing designed to promote measurable outcomes rather than just inputs. Starting April 14, the company will transition its Breeze Customer Agent and Breeze Prospecting Agent tools to an outcome-based pricing model, marking a significant shift in how businesses can leverage AI.

Under the new pricing structure, users will only pay when an assigned task is successfully completed. For the Breeze Customer Agent, the cost is reduced from $1 per conversation to just $0.50 for each resolved conversation. Meanwhile, the Prospecting Agent moves from a standard monthly charge for each contact to a straightforward $1 per qualified lead—a cost model that many small business owners will likely find more attractive and easier to manage.

Jon Dick, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot, encapsulated the rationale for this change: “Businesses are being asked to make big bets on AI right now. Too often, that means paying for potential rather than performance. Outcome-based pricing removes that risk. You pay when it works, full stop. Customers can move faster, experiment more, and trust that their spend is tied to real results.”

Key Takeaways:

Cost-Effective Structure : With the revamped pricing, small businesses pay only when the AI tools deliver measurable success—whether that’s a resolved customer conversation or a qualified lead. This is particularly beneficial for businesses operating on tight budgets who may be wary of upfront costs.

: With the revamped pricing, small businesses pay only when the AI tools deliver measurable success—whether that’s a resolved customer conversation or a qualified lead. This is particularly beneficial for businesses operating on tight budgets who may be wary of upfront costs. Enhanced Performance : The Breeze Customer Agent has already demonstrated impressive effectiveness, resolving 65% of conversations and cutting resolution times by 39%, based on data from over 8,000 activated users. Such metrics are crucial for small business owners aiming to improve customer support efficiency.

: The Breeze Customer Agent has already demonstrated impressive effectiveness, resolving 65% of conversations and cutting resolution times by 39%, based on data from over 8,000 activated users. Such metrics are crucial for small business owners aiming to improve customer support efficiency. Market Competitiveness: With rates like $0.50 for resolved conversations and $1 for leads, HubSpot positions itself competitively in the crowded AI marketplace. Small business owners may find this pricing model allows them to optimize their investments in tech while minimizing financial risk.

Practical Applications:

Small businesses can utilize these Breeze agents in a variety of ways. For customer support teams, the Customer Agent can handle routine queries, freeing up human staff for more complex issues. This can significantly enhance customer satisfaction rates while reducing operational costs.

On the sales side, the Prospecting Agent streamlines lead generation. By adopting this AI tool, small businesses can improve their outreach efforts without the burden of monthly fees for every contact, making it easier to scale their sales processes as needed.

Potential Challenges:

Despite these advantages, small business owners should consider several factors before diving in. While outcome-based pricing minimizes initial expenditure, it also relies on the AI tools delivering consistent performance. Any fluctuations in effectiveness could impact budgeting or lead to unexpected costs.

Moreover, the success of these tools largely depends on the quality of the data fed into them. Small businesses without a robust CRM framework may not experience the same level of efficiency and effectiveness as those already leveraging HubSpot’s Smart CRM.

For small business owners considering these AI tools, it’s crucial to assess existing systems and processes. The integration of Breeze agents could require adjustments in workflows to fully capitalize on this innovative pricing model and the capabilities of the will make it worth the investment.

Both Breeze Customer Agent and Breeze Prospecting Agent are available to HubSpot Pro and Enterprise customers and now feature a 28-day free trial. For those interested in exploring how these tools can streamline operations, the latest pricing updates will officially roll out on April 14.

The ability to tie spending directly to outcomes marks a strategic evolution in AI technology, potentially easing some of the apprehensions small businesses have about implementing new technology. As HubSpot makes its case, the future of business intelligence may lie in how effectively companies can transform their operations while minimizing financial risks. For more details, visit the official announcement at HubSpot’s blog here.