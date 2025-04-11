HubSpot Launches Over 200 New Features to Accelerate SMB Growth

At its Spring 2025 Spotlight event, HubSpot unveiled more than 200 new and updated features designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) adopt AI solutions that provide immediate value. The updates include improvements to Breeze Agents, enhancements to Marketing Hub Enterprise, and the introduction of three new AI-powered Workspaces.

“SMBs don’t need more AI hype—they need technology that helps,” said Andy Pitre, EVP of Product at HubSpot. “The products we’re launching at the Spring 2025 Spotlight are helping teams move fast on AI and solve their go-to-market challenges. We’ve embedded AI throughout our entire platform so businesses of any size can start seeing value immediately, without massive teams or budgets.”

AI-Powered Agents for Every Go-to-Market Team

Among the most significant updates are the new and improved Breeze Agents. The Customer Agent, already resolving over 50% of support tickets for HubSpot customers, now offers improved collaboration with the Knowledge Base Agent, personalized action-taking, and faster training through unstructured data. It also works across a broader range of communication channels.

The Knowledge Base Agent expands support resources in real time and collaborates with the Customer Agent to fill knowledge gaps, empowering more customers to self-serve.

For sales teams, the Prospecting Agent delivers company news and insights on buyer committees, leverages selling profiles for customized outreach, and is now accessible from additional HubSpot surfaces.

The Content Agent supports marketing teams by generating cross-channel content using uploaded reference files, suggesting blog topics based on existing content performance and audience data, and automating pre-publish workflows.

Enterprise-Level Tools for Advanced Marketing Teams

HubSpot also announced new capabilities in Marketing Hub Enterprise aimed at reducing complexity and improving lead generation. Lookalike Lists, powered by Breeze, analyze existing customers in Smart CRM to identify ideal prospects.

Journey Automation enables the creation of tailored customer experiences via a new Journey Builder, with real-time performance insights built directly into the platform. Multi-Account Management allows companies to manage several accounts within a single HubSpot organization, simplifying growth through asset replication, mirrored customer data, and centralized control.

AI-Powered Workspaces for Streamlined Operations

Three new Workspaces were introduced to unify tools and data for critical go-to-market functions:

Sales Workspace : A centralized hub where sales reps can gather context, prioritize leads, and take action to build pipelines and close deals.

: A centralized hub where sales reps can gather context, prioritize leads, and take action to build pipelines and close deals. Customer Success Workspace : Helps customer success managers oversee schedules, tasks, and portfolios, enabling proactive engagement and issue resolution.

: Helps customer success managers oversee schedules, tasks, and portfolios, enabling proactive engagement and issue resolution. Help Desk Workspace: Provides support reps with a single interface to manage tickets, triage issues, and maintain customer satisfaction.