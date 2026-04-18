HubSpot Transforms INBOUND into UNBOUND, Embracing Future Growth

HubSpot’s flagship event, INBOUND, is undergoing a significant transformation and will be rebranded as UNBOUND. This change reflects the evolving landscape of business interactions and technological developments, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on how organizations grow. With this new name, HubSpot aims to define a broader scope and better serve the diverse needs of today’s professionals, particularly small business owners who are navigating a rapidly changing environment.

Over 15 years, INBOUND evolved into a well-known hub where marketers, salespeople, and industry leaders could gather to share insights and discuss strategies centered around attracting customers through valuable content and personalized experiences. However, as businesses adapt to the new age characterized by AI-dominated interactions, HubSpot recognized the name and concept of INBOUND no longer encapsulated the future of business growth.

“INBOUND taught the methodology. UNBOUND unleashes what’s next,” stated HubSpot. This philosophy underscores the shift not just in nomenclature but in approach, aiming to cultivate an environment that encourages creativity free from the constraints of traditional business practices.

One of the most appealing aspects of UNBOUND for small business owners is the promise of community and support. Creating a network with over 10,000 industry professionals committed to growth provides invaluable learning opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage with changemakers and thought leaders, gaining insights that can resonate with their unique challenges and aspirations.

The event, scheduled for September 16–18, 2026, in Boston, promises to deliver a broad array of resources targeted at helping small business owners thrive. Whether grappling with AI applications or developing go-to-market strategies, the collaborative environment fosters problem-solving and shared learning. This proactive approach aligns well with the needs of small business owners, who often operate with limited resources yet possess the ambition to innovate.

However, while UNBOUND presents many opportunities, small business owners should also consider potential challenges associated with attending large-scale events of this nature. The investment of time and money can be significant, and with so much content, separating the valuable insights specific to individual business needs may be daunting. It’s essential for attendees to have a clear plan about what they hope to achieve during the event to maximize their experience effectively.

“UNBOUND is the next chapter, and we’ve designed it to be unlike anything our community has experienced before,” said Kat Tooley, VP of Global Events and Experiential Marketing at HubSpot. This statement emphasizes the event’s commitment to innovation and value, offering diverse programming that does not shy away from exploring how to leverage significant changes in technology and consumer behavior.

Attending UNBOUND could also provide a chance for small business owners to build relationships with other professionals facing similar challenges, creating partnerships that extend beyond the event. The exchange of ideas and experiences within this community could become instrumental in helping small businesses overcome common hurdles and pursue avenues for growth.

As the business world continues to adapt to new technologies and methodologies, events like UNBOUND serve as essential platforms for learning and connection. With its revamped focus, HubSpot aims not only to teach but also to inspire a new wave of thought leadership and innovation.

Small business owners interested in participating can register at unbound.com. With the aim to explore future possibilities while navigating today’s complex business landscape, UNBOUND promises to be a pivotal event for those ready to grow without limits.

For more detailed information, you can view the original press release here.