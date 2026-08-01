HubSpot Unveils Agent Hub and Builder to Streamline AI Agent Management

In today’s fast-paced business environment, efficiency can make or break a small business. HubSpot recently unveiled two innovative tools—Agent Hub and Agent Builder—that aim to streamline operations for small businesses managing multiple AI agents. By using these tools effectively, businesses can not only eliminate fragmentation among agents but also harness the power of AI to drive results.

Agent Hub serves as a centralized platform for go-to-market teams, including marketing, sales, and service departments. It provides a unified view of all active agents, tackling the common issue of disjointed communication and operations. For instance, sales agents might be contacting a client for leads while service agents are simultaneously addressing customer complaints. Such overlaps can lead to confusion and inefficiency, leaving leadership without a clear understanding of their AI investments.

Duncan Lennox, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HubSpot, explains, “The problem isn’t managing a single agent in isolation. It’s that once you have multiple agents, they become fragmented, all working from different pictures of the customer, or even worse, no picture at all. Agent Hub fixes that. One place to see agent performance, all working together and using shared context. That’s what will drive outcomes for go-to-market teams.”

With Agent Hub, teams can benefit from several key functionalities:

– Monitor the live status and performance of every agent in real time.

– Quickly identify and activate any underutilized agents with a simple click.

– Access Agent Builder and the Agent Marketplace directly within the Hub.

– Manage agent outcomes centered around specific business goals, such as customer satisfaction and sales growth.

The second tool, Agent Builder, enables businesses to create custom agents that cater specifically to their needs. Integrated directly into HubSpot, Agent Builder utilizes existing customer data—such as deal history and contact records—making it easier for businesses to design effective automation. Key features include:

– Unified canvas for building agents and automations without the hassle of switching between multiple tools.

– The capability to trigger agents from various sources, including scheduled times or third-party integrations.

– Utilizing plain language to determine required actions using Breeze Assistant, simplifying the process of creating effective agents.

– Seamless integration with HubSpot’s existing data, eliminating the need for separate setup.

A successful implementation of Agent Builder comes from Ignite Reading, a virtual literacy tutoring program. They developed a custom agent that intelligently retrieves each school district’s academic calendar based on existing data. What used to take 15-20 minutes per district can now be accomplished in seconds, leading to a time savings of over 350 hours annually.

These tools are currently available in public beta for Professional and Enterprise customers, marking July 23, 2026, as a significant date for small businesses looking to elevate their AI strategies.

While the benefits of Agent Hub and Agent Builder are compelling, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. The reliance on technology requires not just a financial investment but also a commitment to training staff and adapting workflows. Ensuring that your team understands how to maximize these tools is essential for realizing their full potential.

As small business owners evaluate the practical applications of Agent Hub and Agent Builder, embracing these innovations may provide the competitive edge needed to respond to customer needs swiftly and efficiently. For more information about these tools, visit the original press release on HubSpot’s website.