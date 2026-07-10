IBM Unveils Flexible AI-Ready Systems to Transform Enterprise Workloads

IBM has unveiled significant advancements in its IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 offerings, introducing new single frame and rack mount systems designed to empower small businesses with enhanced flexibility and efficiency in their data management. As organizations grapple with increasing operational demands and escalating data center costs, these innovative configurations provide a timely solution.

The need for comprehensive and adaptable data solutions has never been more pressing. According to CBRE’s 2026 Global Data Center Trend Report, organizations face soaring data center rental rates, which can exceed $400 per kW/month. With vacancy rates plunging and operational costs rising, businesses must optimize their infrastructure to remain competitive. IBM’s latest systems are engineered to help firms maximize their data center usage while maintaining performance and resilience for critical applications.

Tom McPherson, General Manager of IBM Z and LinuxONE, states, “The number of mission-critical workloads is rising at an incredible pace… With these new IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE systems, we’re making it easier to run workloads where they make the most sense.” This commitment to flexibility means small businesses can position their technology in a way that best meets their operational needs.

The IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations boast impressive specifications, supporting up to 82 cores and 18 TB of memory across dual processor drawers. This represents a 20% increase in core count and a 12% boost in memory capacity compared to the previous generation. The single processor capacity of the IBM z17 ME2 offers 10% greater throughput per core than its predecessor, tailoring performance to specific workloads.

These systems are not just powerful; they offer practical advantages for small businesses seeking efficiency. The single frame systems come fully packaged in an IBM rack, allowing for the integration of other technologies. Meanwhile, the rack mount systems let businesses incorporate IBM Z components directly into their existing infrastructure. The IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5, with on-chip AI acceleration and confidential computing capabilities, allows companies to run high-density workloads securely and effectively. “The new IBM LinuxONE 5 single frame, rack mount, and Express models enable organizations like us to access advanced technologies at cost-effective prices,” asserts Dr. Owain Kenway from University College London, underscoring the accessibility of these innovations for smaller entities.

IBM is also enhancing its software capabilities to simplify infrastructure operations. The introduction of IBM Infrastructure Management for Z and LinuxONE allows businesses to automate their deployments and manage configurations with greater ease, minimizing the need for extensive IT expertise. Additionally, IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS provides an opportunity for businesses running COBOL applications to optimize performance without the need for complex rewrites. These tools streamline operations, enabling small businesses to derive more value from existing systems while keeping operational costs manageable.

Robust security is another key focus of the new IBM offerings. With post-quantum cryptography becoming a standard feature, companies can better protect sensitive data in an evolving digital landscape. Coupled with new capabilities like IBM Crypto Discovery & Inventory, organizations can maintain a consolidated view of their security posture, preparing for shifts in data protection standards.

While the advantages are compelling, small business owners must also weigh potential challenges. The initial investment in new technologies, including training staff on the new systems and software, may be a consideration for limited budgets. Furthermore, as the operational landscape evolves, keeping pace with ongoing updates and security requirements will be crucial.

Quality infrastructure is no longer a luxury but a necessity for small businesses looking to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The new IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, along with their software enhancements, position organizations to operate with greater efficiency and security, ultimately driving growth and innovation.

These new systems will be available starting August 12, 2026, with software updates following shortly after. For more details, small business owners are encouraged to visit IBM’s product pages for the z17 and LinuxONE 5.

For further information, you can read the original press release here.