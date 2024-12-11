Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet: Picks for Your Business

As the summer sun shines brighter, it brings along the universal craving for everyone’s favorite frozen dessert, ice cream. Whether you are an owner of an ice cream parlor, a restaurant looking to add an ice cream corner, or a convenience store wanting to provide customers with a sweet treat, an essential item in your inventory will be an ice cream dipping cabinet.

This vital piece of equipment can influence how your customers perceive your business, affecting everything from efficiency and hygiene to aesthetics and presentation. So, let’s embark on this journey to understand more about ice cream dipping cabinets, their different types, key features, and, most importantly, how to choose the perfect one for your business.

Understanding Ice Cream Dipping Cabinets

An ice cream dipping cabinet is refrigeration equipment specifically designed for storing and serving ice cream. It maintains an optimal temperature to keep the ice cream in a scoopable state, and its design often allows the display of multiple flavors for customer selection.

An ice cream dipping cabinet is essential for businesses that sell ice cream, particularly those that offer it in scoops, such as ice cream parlors, cafes, and restaurants. Firstly, it preserves the quality and consistency of the ice cream by providing steady, cold temperatures that prevent melting and refreezing, which can degrade the texture and flavor of the product.

Secondly, the open-top design of many ice cream dipping cabinets enhances the visual appeal of the available flavors, helping to attract customers and boost sales. These units typically feature clear sliding or roll-top lids, which provide convenient access for serving while reducing heat entry when closed.

Finally, these cabinets improve operational efficiency. Designed with employees in mind, they facilitate easy scooping and enable quick service, which is particularly important during busy hours.

Key Features to Look for in a Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Different models of dipping cabinets may serve different styles, but they all share a set of common, essential features that make them ideal for storing and serving ice cream.

Capacity – How many tubs of ice cream can the cabinet hold? This can range from as few as four in compact models to 16 or more in larger cabinets.

Temperature control – Maintaining the correct temperature is crucial. Ice cream dipping cabinets are designed to hold ice cream at a temperature that keeps it scoopable without melting. Look for models with adjustable thermostats and reliable temperature maintenance.

Design – Whether flat or curved, glass tops on dipping cabinets allow customers to view the array of flavors you offer, enticing them to try more. Many models come with sneeze guards to protect your stock from contamination, making them an excellent choice for ice cream parlors where hygiene and customer interaction are top priorities.

Mobility- A cabinet with wheels can be a great asset for concession stands, parties, outdoor events, etc.

Durability – Cabinets designed for commercial use should be built to withstand the rigors of high customer traffic, frequent door openings, and regular cleaning.

Price – Like any other business investment, price is an important factor. The best cabinet for you will be one that provides the features you need at a price that fits your budget.

Top Recommendations – Best Ice Cream Cabinets on Amazon

Feature Top Pick: KoolMore 49 inch Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet Runner Up: MAXX Cold Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet Best Value: Cooler Depot 31" Freezer Display Cabinet Dimensions 28.14"D x 49.6"W x 34.4"H 27.2"D x 51.7"W x 50.4"H 31"W x 33"H x 27"D Capacity Displays 8 large tubs, storage for 6 more Holds 8 exposed tubs, storage for 6 more 6.6 cubic feet, includes three baskets Temperature Range 36°F to -15°F Not specified Down to -23°C (-9°F) Special Features Dual-direction sliding glass door, adjustable temperature, stainless steel build, soft interior lighting, rolling and lockable caster wheels LED interior lighting, curved glass sneeze guard, UL 471 and NSF 7 Commercial Standards certified Anti-fogging treated glass, sliding door and sneeze guard, interior LED illumination, all-direction wheels, anti-condensation pipe design, 3-year All-Parts Warranty, 6-year Compressor Warranty, 1-month Labor Warranty

Below are the best picks for dipping cabinets we found on Amazon. Check through our picks and find your next best investment for your small business:

Koolmore 49-inch Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Top Pick: The KoolMore Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet ensures an easy, attractive way to present and serve your ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet while providing flexible temperature control and efficient use of space. It’s more than a freezer; it’s a stylish, spacious, and practical solution for cafes, ice cream shops, or small businesses.

Key Features:

Dimensions: A compact design at 28.14″D x 49.6″ W x 34.4″H.

Display & Storage: Displays 8 large ice cream tubs with room for 6 more underneath, allowing for quick restocking of popular flavors.

Sliding Glass Door: The dual-direction slide mechanism ensures convenient scooping and serving without mess.

Adjustable Temperature: Thermostat allows temperature setting within 36°F to -15°F, optimizing ice cream texture and preventing freezer burn.

Stainless Steel Build: Combines durability with rust resistance for long-lasting service.

Soft Interior Lighting: Enhances visibility, inviting customers to choose their preferred flavors.

Mobility & Stability: Comes with rolling, lockable caster wheels, allowing for easy movement and secure positioning when required.

Koolmore 49-inch Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

MAXX Cold Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Runner Up: The MAXX Cold MXDC-8 is a Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet Freezer designed with your business in mind. It offers an excellent blend of visibility, storage, and hygiene to amplify your ice cream dispensing efficiency.

Key Features:

Dimensions: Sized at 27.2″D x 51.7″ W x 50.4″H, it’s designed to maximize your serving area without compromising space.

LED Interior Lighting: Ensures easy product selection and enhances the visual appeal of your ice cream offerings.

Curved Glass Sneeze Guard: Comes with a tempered glass sneeze guard (assembly required) to maintain hygiene.

Standards Certified: The unit is UL 471 and NSF 7 Commercial Standards certified, ensuring its safety and reliability in a commercial setting.

Optimal Storage: Holds eight exposed tubs for immediate serving and six additional tubs in storage for efficient restocking.

Note: A separate DipperWell is available to enhance the cabinet’s utility.

MAXX Cold Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Cooler Depot 31″ Freezer Display Cabinet

Best Value: This compact ice cream dipping cabinet is perfect for smaller shops, convenience stores, and other locations where space is limited! It has dimensions of just 31″W x 33″H x 27″D, and its all-direction wheels provide easy mobility. These features, along with the unit’s overall design, make it an impressive choice.

Key Features:

Anti-fogging treated glass for enhanced visibility and customer interaction.

The sliding door and Sneeze Guard are complemented by interior LED illumination for a bright and clear display.

Spacious capacity of 6.6 cubic feet, including three baskets.

Easy maneuverability with all-direction wheels.

Utilizes refrigerant R290, able to reach temperatures as low as -23°C (-9°F).

Anti-condensation pipe design prevents frost buildup,

Ideal for showcasing gelato, ice cream, popsicles, Italian ice, and sorbet.

Includes a 3-year All-Parts Warranty, a 6-year Compressor Warranty, and a 1-month Labor Warranty.

Cooler Depot 31″ Freezer Display Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Cooler Depot Countertop Dipping Cabinet

This Cooler Depot Display Case allows you to showcase your frozen offerings from your countertop. This unit combines technology, efficiency, and durability in a sleek white frame, promoting easy accessibility and an enticing display for your customers.

Key Features:

Dimensions: At 23″D x 28″ W x 10″H, it’s the perfect size for countertop use, maximizing space efficiency.

Temperature Control: Features a digital temperature controller display for accurate regulation of the cooling environment.

Capacity: Can accommodate either 8 x 1/6 GN pans or 4 x 1/3 GN pans, offering flexible storage solutions.

Efficiency: Features an automatic defrost and direct cooling system, enhancing the freezer’s longevity and performance.

Durable Construction: Built with robust stainless steel and fitted with an on/off switch and adjustable feet for stability and ease of use.

Easy Access: Furnished with a folding complete glass cover for quick access and effective product display.

Comprehensive Warranty: A 3-year all-parts warranty, 6-year compressor warranty, and 1-month labor warranty are provided. Full refunds are offered for functional failures within the first month.

Cooler Depot Countertop Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Coooler Depot 53″ Commercial Ice Cream Display Freezer

Presenting the Cooler Depot Commercial Ice Cream Display Freezer, your ultimate refrigeration partner. Specially designed for restaurants, bars, offices, and snack shops, it seamlessly merges convenience, display efficacy, and mobility.

Key Features:

Dimensions: Occupies a space of 28″D x 53″W x 50″H, efficiently maximizing your available area.

High Visibility: The anti-fogging treated glass, four sliding doors, and interior LED illumination enable clear visibility and enticing product display.

Capacity: Boasts a roomy 13 Cuft capacity that accommodates up to 14 pans, enhancing serving efficiency.

Adjustable Temperature: Features seven levels of temperature adjustment between -22°C to -18 °C (or -8°F to 0 °F), ensuring optimal conditions for various frozen desserts.

Energy Efficiency: Employs R134A refrigerant with a power rating of 210 watts, optimizing energy usage while delivering high performance.

Mobility: Comes equipped with 2″ caster wheels with locks for effortless movement and secure positioning.

Warranty: Offers a 1-year warranty on all parts, a 2-year warranty on the compressor, and a 1-month warranty on labor. Full refunds are available for any functional failures that occur within the first month.

Invest in the Cooler Depot Commercial Ice Cream Display Freezer and serve delectable gelato, Italian ice, and sorbet in style, ensuring an unforgettable experience for your customers.

Coooler Depot 53″ Commercial Ice cream Display Freezer

Buy on Amazon

Duura 12 Flavor Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

This spacious ice cream dipping cabinet offers ample storage and an eye-catching display for your ice cream or gelato shop. It accommodates 12 tubs and features integrated LED lighting that enhances the visual appeal of your frozen treats.

Key Features:

Display 12 tubs with 10 additional underneath.

Includes plastic tub skirts and wire tub holders, totaling 20 cubic feet of space.

Fitted with interior LED lights and a curved tempered glass sneeze guard, providing an upscale look and protection against germs.

Handy over-shelf for storing cones, syrups, and other supplies.

Precise temperature control: Adjustable from -18 to +10 degrees F (-28 to -12 degrees C).

The external digital display, heated plastic lid frame, heat-reflective sliding glass lids, and 2.5-inch thick insulation ensure consistent temperature and efficiency.

Certified to UL 471 and NSF 7 standards, suitable for various business settings.

Also comes with locking lid for security, 4 heavy-duty casters (2 locking, 2 non-locking), bottom defrost drain with plug, removable rubber bumper guards, and a 6.5-foot long power cord compatible with standard 115V outlets.

Duura 12 Flavor Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

INTBUYING Commercial Hard Ice Cream Showcase

With a compact size of 46.5″D x 26.8″W x 48.5″H and operating at 220V, the INTBUYING ice cream showcase, in a clean white finish, provides both practicality and style for your business. Its design includes tempered glass, stainless steel, and fixed wheel design, promising stability and durability. Additionally, it comes with a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy for complete peace of mind.

Key Features:

Seven-level intelligent temperature control system, utilizing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, fluorine-free refrigerant.

Tempered glass construction offers high impact strength and thermal stability to withstand temperature variations up to 300 degrees.

Sliding doors equipped with wheels for easy operation, complemented by thickened glass edges to prevent deformation.

Reinforced tail wire fixed wheel design for enhanced stability and wear resistance.

Vertical stripe porous channel heat dissipation design to eliminate safety hazards.

The interior top is equipped with premium lighting for nighttime usage, attracting customers and highlighting the food’s color.

Durable, high-quality, food-grade stainless steel barrels for long-lasting use.

INTBUYING Commercial Hard Ice Cream Showcase

Buy on Amazon

41 Inch Gelato Freezer Display Case Dipping Cabinet

Cooler Depot’s freezer display case is a perfect choice for showcasing and storing your large ice cream selection at optimal temperatures. Measuring 31″W x 33″H x 27″D, the commercial-grade freezer fits well into restaurant, bar, office, or snack shop settings, and its impressive list of features makes it a worthy investment. The product also assures your investment with a 3-year all-parts warranty, a 6-year compressor warranty, and a 1-month labor warranty.

Key Features:

Anti-fogging, sliding glass door with sneeze guard

Enhanced with interior LED lighting

6.6 Cu.ft capacity

3 baskets for organization.

Equipped with all-direction wheels for effortless mobility.

Utilizes R290 refrigerant, able to maintain temperature as low as -23°C (-9°F) with 110V, 2 Amp power.

Designed with an anti-condensation pipe to prevent frosting

41 Inch Gelato Freezer Display Case Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

OMCAN 50-Inch Ice Cream Dipping Freezer with Flat Sneeze Guard

The OMCAN 50-inch Ice Cream Dipping Freezer is designed to be a crucial asset for any business looking to present and serve ice cream with both style and efficiency. Its functional design, combined with visual appeal, makes this ice cream dipping cabinet a flexible choice for your commercial enterprise.

Key Features:

290L capacity, suitable for various product types.

Maintains a broad temperature range from -26°C to 6°C / -15°F to 43°F.

Operates on a 110V / 60Hz / 1Ph electrical system, using 4 Amps.

Compact dimensions (49.6″ x 28″ x 52″), designed to maximize space.

Equipped with four casters, enabling mobility and easy placement.

Sliding doors with locks provide easy access while ensuring product security.

Built with durable white powder-coated steel exterior and pre-coated steel interior wall.

Features grey plastic trim and door frames for a modern look.

Incorporates a conveniently located near defrost drain for ease of maintenance.

OMCAN 50-Inch Ice Cream Dipping Freezer with Flat Sneeze Guard

Buy on Amazon

Koolmore 26 inch Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

The KoolMore Commercial dipping cabinet is a compact yet spacious asset for any small business owner operating a café, ice cream shop, or similar establishments. It can display 4 large tubs and has additional storage to keep your top sellers in stock.

Key Features:

Accommodates 4 large, prominently displayed tubs

Additional storage with room for 2 large tubs beneath the display area

Equipped with a top-sliding glass door that glides open in either direction for convenient and mess-free service

Adjustable temperature control, ranging from 36°F to -15°F

Fitted with smooth-rolling, lockable caster wheels

Koolmore 26 inch Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Buy on Amazon

Making the Right Choice: Tips for Purchasing Your Ice Cream Dipping Cabinet

Choosing the right commercial ice cream dipping cabinet for your business is not just about picking the one with the most features or the lowest price. It’s about finding the one that fits your unique needs and can grow with your business. Here are some tips to guide your choice:

Evaluate your needs – The size of your shop, the volume of sales, the variety of flavors you want to offer, and your available space are all factors that should guide your choice of a dipping cabinet. A large ice cream parlor might need a high-capacity cabinet with many flavors on display, while a small convenience store could do well with a more compact model.

Consider the location – A cabinet designed for easy transport and low power consumption would be ideal if you’re setting up an outdoor stand or a mobile business.

New vs. used – A new ice cream dipping cabinet comes with a manufacturer’s warranty and the assurance that it has no wear and tear. However, good quality used cabinets can also be cost-effective, especially for new businesses on a tight budget.

Energy Efficiency – Dipping cabinets can consume a significant amount of energy. Look for models with energy-saving features, such as efficient insulation, auto-defrost, and high-quality door seals.

Frequently Asked Questions about Commercial Ice Cream Dipping Cabinets

What is the ideal temperature for an ice cream dipping cabinet?

The ideal temperature for a commercial ice cream dipping cabinet is between -10 and -20 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature range keeps the ice cream firm enough for scooping without letting it become too hard or start to melt.

How often should I clean my commercial ice cream dipping cabinet?

A commercial ice cream dipping cabinet should be cleaned at least once a week. However, if the cabinet is used heavily, or if there’s a visible build-up of ice, it may need more frequent cleaning.

What are the energy consumption considerations for commercial ice cream dipping cabinets?

Ice cream dipping cabinets can use a considerable amount of energy. When selecting a model, consider those that offer energy-efficient features, including effective insulation, automatic defrost capabilities, and efficient cooling systems.

Are there specific maintenance needs for different types of cabinets?

Yes, depending on the model and design of your ice cream dipping cabinet, you might have specific maintenance needs. Always consult and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for maintenance and cleaning.

What are the best brands for commercial ice cream dipping cabinets?

There are numerous reputable manufacturers of commercial ice cream dipping cabinets. The ideal brand for you will depend on your specific requirements, budget, and personal preferences.

Embrace the Chill: Taking Your Ice Cream Business to the Next Level

The choice of an ice cream dipping cabinet might seem like a small detail in the grand scheme of running an ice cream business. However, the right cabinet can elevate your operation, ensuring that your ice cream is kept at the perfect temperature and presented to your customers in the most appetizing way.

Whether running a classic ice cream parlor, a vibrant restaurant, or a convenience store offering desserts on the side, choosing the perfect commercial ice cream dipping cabinet can take your business to the next level.

So feel free to explore the top picks and other recommendations we have shared. Keep in mind that it’s not only about acquiring a cabinet; it’s about selecting the ideal partner for your business to deliver the finest scoop of happiness.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: