Ignition Launches AutoPricing to Automate Price Increases for Service-Based Businesses

Ignition has introduced AutoPricing, a first-to-market suite of pricing automation tools designed to help professional services businesses streamline price increases at scale. The new capabilities allow businesses to automate bulk price adjustments, providing greater control over revenue growth while improving long-term cash flow and profitability.

The latest AutoPricing feature enables businesses to increase prices across multiple clients simultaneously, eliminating the manual burden of individual price updates. The tool integrates directly into proposal editing and renewals, giving businesses an immediate view of additional revenue generated from price adjustments.

“Too many businesses hesitate to raise prices because the process is cumbersome and the conversations are awkward—ultimately leaving revenue on the table,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “At Ignition, we believe pricing should be a strategic growth driver, not a source of stress. With AutoPricing, we’re empowering businesses to easily adjust their fees to improve profitability and confidently charge what they’re worth. This allows them to focus on smarter pricing, rather than cutting costs or chasing client volume.”

A recent Ignition pricing benchmark found that over half of U.S. accounting firms plan to increase fees by 5 to 10 percent in 2025, primarily in response to rising costs. Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are expected to follow suit, often turning to accountants for pricing and cash flow guidance. Despite this trend, many service-based businesses lack the tools to adjust pricing effectively and consistently.

Ignition’s AutoPricing suite automates client renewals, helping businesses implement pricing changes seamlessly within a single platform.

Key Features of AutoPricing

The AutoPricing update includes:

Bulk price adjustments across multiple client contracts, simplifying renewals and ensuring pricing consistency.

Automated percentage-based increases applied across all clients or specific segments.

Customizable price adjustments for select clients using an interactive pricing wizard.

Pre-built email templates to notify clients of price changes, eliminating difficult pricing conversations.

The new AutoPricing capabilities expand on Ignition’s existing automated pricing tools, which have already helped businesses increase prices by an average of eight percent, generating $8.7 million in additional revenue.

Future Developments

Ignition plans to further invest in smart AutoPricing capabilities, including AI-driven pricing intelligence and real-time insights, to help service-based businesses price confidently and competitively.

The new AutoPricing feature is now available to Ignition customers.