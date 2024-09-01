IKEA U.S. Partners with Slope Tech Inc. to Enhance Financial Solutions for Business Customers

IKEA U.S. has announced a new collaboration with Slope Tech Inc., a leader in digitizing the Business-to-Business (B2B) economy, to offer enhanced financial solutions for its IKEA for Business customers. This partnership is part of IKEA’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support to small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S.

Innovative Financial Solutions for Business Customers

Starting today, Slope Tech Inc. will be available as a third-party invoice-to-pay solution provider on IKEA.com for business applications and at checkout where approved. This integration introduces a seamless payment option that eliminates the manual process of traditional invoicing. Key features of this partnership include:

Access to Capital : Business customers will have access to capital with 30-day net terms, allowing for better cash flow management. Instant eligibility up to $100,000 provides flexibility and supports business growth.

: Business customers will have access to capital with 30-day net terms, allowing for better cash flow management. Instant eligibility up to $100,000 provides flexibility and supports business growth. Streamlined Checkout Experience : The new payment option simplifies the checkout process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for business owners.

: The new payment option simplifies the checkout process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for business owners. Enhanced Budget Management: The integration of Slope’s platform enables better budget management, helping businesses to plan and allocate resources more effectively.

This collaboration is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to focus on their core activities and grow, without the added burden of complex financial processes.

Slope’s innovative financial services will be available through IKEA.com and the Customer Support Center starting in late August 2024. By October, the integration will be fully rolled out across all IKEA U.S. locations, ensuring that business customers nationwide have access to these enhanced financial solutions.

For more information about the partnership and the services offered, business customers are encouraged to visit IKEA.com or contact IKEA’s Customer Support Center.