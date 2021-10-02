10 Tips for Improving and Promoting Your Small Business Website

There are so many factors that go into creating an effective small business website. From your design to promotion methods, the work never ends. If you’re looking to improve your company’s online home, read these tips from members of the online small biz community.

Understand These Web Design Statistics

Businesses should update their websites periodically to keep up with trends and usability standards. Understanding how other businesses view their web design may help you better leverage your own online strategy. Check out this Blogging Wizard post by Lyndsay Liedke for facts and statistics. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Dive Into Your Bounce Rates

Bounce rates describe how often people who visit your website or open your emails immediately click away. There’s more information to unpack behind these numbers, like the difference between hard and soft bounces. Irina Maltseva dives into this concept in the Hunter blog.

Gather Ideas for Your Business Blog

A blog can be an effective way to bring traffic and build credibility for your website. However, it can be tough to decide what to write. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald shares business blog topics you can use for inspiration.

Keep Up with Chatbot Trends

Chatbots are quickly becoming a popular way to bring easy customer service to business websites. Since the technology is constantly changing, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on what other companies are doing in this area. This Bot My Work post by Sanya Aru features trends and statistics for companies in 2021.

Use These Content Marketing Strategies for Beginners

Content marketing can benefit businesses at any stage. Even basic concepts may help both new and established businesses get more from their website content. Read this Digital Success article by Joe Smith for content marketing tips for beginners. Then check out the comments over on BizSugar.

Integrate Video into Your Content Marketing Strategy

Lots of businesses include text and photos on their websites. But video is a big part of the future of content marketing, as Craig Evans explains in this Missinglettr post. So include videos in your website to keep up with consumer expectations.

Prevent Digital Fraud with New Tech

Cyber crime can target small business websites and various tech devices. Protecting these assets is a must for securing customer data and proprietary information. Luckily, new tech tools are constantly being created to help. This SmallBiz Technology post by Becca Williams offers a look at some options.

Start an Online Store

Some businesses build their entire revenue streams around an online store. But others use it as a secondary source of income. If you’re looking for ways to increase earnings and add extra features to your website, ecommerce may be the way to go. Neil Patel explains how in this post.

Leverage Links in Your Content Marketing

When promoting a small business website, many marketers focus mostly on incoming links. But the links you include in your own content can also make a big impact. In this Moss Media post, Nikola Roza dives into how the link and connect technique can benefit businesses.

Improve Your Conversion Rates

Promoting a small business website isn’t just about bringing in traffic. You also need to convert that traffic into actual sales. In this SMB CEO post, Mansi Rana explores some ways you can do just that.

