Informatica Enhances AI Capabilities with AWS Integration, Boosting Data Trust

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, small business owners are increasingly seeking efficient ways to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize operations and drive customer engagement. A recent announcement from Informatica, part of Salesforce, reveals significant advancements in AI-driven data management that may help businesses navigate this complex terrain.

At Informatica World 2026, company leaders unveiled deeper integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), launching headless data management capabilities. This technology makes it easier for organizations—regardless of size—to leverage trusted, context-rich enterprise data directly in AI workflows, tackling a common roadblock to AI adoption: unreliable data.

“By plugging our data management intelligence directly into AWS agentic workflows, we are giving developers and business users the tools they need to build agents that act on trusted, governed, and contextual data,” said Rahul Auradkar, President and GM of Data Foundations at Salesforce. The tools promise to democratize access to high-quality enterprise data management, significantly benefiting small businesses aiming to scale their operations.

The integration focuses on three key areas that are often problematic for organizations adopting AI:

Metadata Context: By using Informatica’s Metadata Explorer, businesses can classify their data accurately, ensuring that AI agents fully understand which data is sensitive or safe for use. Unified Master Records: Informatica’s Master Data Management (MDM) tools help eliminate the issues of fragmented or duplicate information, which is crucial for maintaining accurate records and driving effective personalization efforts. Point-of-Entry Quality: The data quality tools verify information at the point of entry—before any errors can propagate through the system—creating a cleaner data environment.

These enhancements can empower small businesses to achieve better decision-making capabilities, using reliable data as the backbone of their AI strategies.

The news was welcomed by industry leaders. “The easier it is for AI agents to access trusted, governed data with the right enterprise context, the more value organizations can unlock from their agentic use cases,” remarked Frederique Emery, VP of Services for Schneider Electric. This perspective underscores the potential benefits that AI can bring to businesses of all sizes, provided they have the right data foundation.

Despite the exciting benefits, small business owners should remain mindful of potential challenges. Implementing these technologies will require time and resources, particularly in adapting existing systems to integrate with new AI functionalities. Furthermore, while these tools aim to streamline data management, there may be a learning curve associated with understanding and maximizing the benefits of headless data management technologies.

For small businesses considering this transition, it will be essential to evaluate their current data infrastructure and determine how informatic and AWS integration can align with their specific business goals. Companies will also need to ensure that their teams are adequately trained to utilize these tools effectively, to avoid any disruption in operations.

As these technologies move into preview phases, businesses can begin to explore how they might implement them into their workflows:

Informatica MCP Servers are currently available in preview for U.S. regions on AWS Agent Registry.

The servers are generally available on Quick within the same geographical constraints.

CLAIRE Agent skills are in global preview, allowing businesses to access these tools sooner.

Such advancements illustrate an important trend: the growing accessibility of sophisticated AI tools. By taking advantage of services like those provided by Informatica, small businesses can build a strong data foundation necessary for leveraging AI effectively.

With this integrated approach, business owners stand to gain in the competitive market, unlocking new channels for growth and innovation. To learn more about these developments, you can access the full announcement here.