Instacart Launches Will Call Delivery to Solve Supply Chain Disruptions for Foodservice Industry

Instacart has announced the launch of Will Call Delivery, a new solution designed to address urgent same-day supply needs for foodservice distributors and their business customers. The offering aims to mitigate common challenges such as delayed truck dispatches, warehouse fulfillment issues, and the growing expectation for rapid delivery in the hospitality and food retail sectors.

Will Call Delivery is part of Instacart Business, which launched in 2022. The new service allows distributors to provide fast, same-day “fill-in” or “hot shot” deliveries using Instacart’s network of trained shoppers. By integrating directly into distributors’ existing communication workflows, Will Call Delivery enables sales representatives to initiate orders quickly—allowing them to request a shopper to pick up items from a warehouse and deliver them directly to customers.

“For more than a decade, Instacart has built its reputation on delivering grocery orders to households nationwide in as fast as an hour,” the company stated. “With Will Call Delivery, we’re bringing that expertise to distributors and business operators in need of rapid fulfillment, offering a seamless, same-day solution for the most urgent supply needs.”

The Will Call Delivery system is a white-label application that enables reps to order via text or call, maintaining the workflow they’re accustomed to. If an item is out of stock or the customer is located far from a warehouse, distributors can also place orders from retailers on the Instacart Marketplace to fulfill the need.

Instacart emphasizes food safety as a core feature of the service. All shoppers are trained through educational modules covering food safety standards, including hygiene practices, cross-contamination prevention, and safe transportation of temperature-controlled foods.

The company has been piloting Will Call Delivery with Gordon Food Service, one of the leading foodservice distributors in the U.S. Feedback from the pilot has been positive. “Our pilot with Instacart is allowing us to test ways to advance our customer-first approach and best-in-class service. We understand that our customers are changing, and this pilot is allowing us to find ways to address their urgent and varied needs, and augment our traditional models of serving our customers. To date, we’ve gained valuable insights from this model and it’s making us think differently,” said Joe Mott, Regional General Manager of Gordon Food Service.

Chef Tucker of Blackfinn Ameripub also praised the service, saying, “It has been extremely helpful to me and my staff when needing product in a timing manner. We love the ease of having items delivered with the rush of day to day kitchen operations.”

Instacart plans to expand Will Call Delivery to additional distributor partners throughout 2025, aiming to scale the solution nationwide. According to the company, the service allows distributors to reduce operational strain and deliver better customer service, while helping end businesses—from restaurants to healthcare facilities—remain fully stocked during critical moments.

Distributors interested in integrating Will Call Delivery can reach out to Instacart at business@instacart.com for more information.