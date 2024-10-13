Instagram Launches ‘Best Practices’ Hub to Help Creators Grow and Optimize Content

Instagram recently announced the launch of Best Practices, a new educational hub designed to provide creators with the tools and information they need to optimize their content, expand their reach, and achieve their goals on the platform.

Available through the Instagram professional dashboard, Best Practices will cover essential topics such as content creation, engagement, reach, monetization, and community guidelines.

The new section is part of Instagram’s ongoing effort to support creators in using the app to connect with audiences, share content they love, and grow their presence on the platform. Each topic area in Best Practices will offer detailed guidance along with personalized tips to help creators understand how their accounts are performing.

Key Areas Covered in Best Practices:

Creation : Offers insights on optimal posting frequency, content strategies, the ideal length for reels, and how to use features like trending audio and hashtags to boost visibility.

: Offers insights on optimal posting frequency, content strategies, the ideal length for reels, and how to use features like trending audio and hashtags to boost visibility. Engagement : Provides advice on how to build stronger relationships with audiences and understand key engagement metrics.

: Provides advice on how to build stronger relationships with audiences and understand key engagement metrics. Reach : Explains how Instagram’s algorithms work and provides tips on using reels to grow followers.

: Explains how Instagram’s algorithms work and provides tips on using reels to grow followers. Monetization : Details the various ways creators can earn money on Instagram.

: Details the various ways creators can earn money on Instagram. Guidelines: Helps creators navigate Instagram’s Community Guidelines to keep their accounts positive, safe, and inclusive.

In addition to the general advice in each category, Best Practices will offer personalized tips tailored to each creator’s account performance. Instagram will also provide educational reels from successful creators who have used the platform to grow and engage with their audience.

Best Practices began being rolled out last week, with plans to expand further in the coming months.