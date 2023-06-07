Must-Know Instagram Statistics for Business Owners

Instagram is the best platform to tell your business story visually, compellingly, and creatively. You can also set up your Instagram store for products or services to sell on Instagram. To help you out, we have collected the latest Instagram statistics.

These Instagram stats will help you fine-tune your Instagram marketing and get better ROI for your Instagram ads. Let’s dive in.

Instagram’s Users and Demographics

People all over the world love Instagram. The following stats prove it.

Instagram User Statistics: A Snapshot

Instagram has 2.2 billion active monthly users. It is the 4th largest social media platform globally. Taking your business on Instagram can open new avenues for growth.

The Demographics of Instagram Users

Here are key findings from the latest research to help you understand the demographics of Instagram users better:

49.4% of global Instagram users are male, and 50.6% of global users are female.

Users aged 18 to 24 make up Instagram’s largest advertising audience share globally.

Are you interested in knowing how many users Instagram has in different age groups? Here is the breakup:

Aged 13 to 17—8.1% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 18 to 24—32.0% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 25 to 34—29.6% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 35 to 44—15.3% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 45 to 54—8.2% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 55 to 64—4.2% of Instagram’s total ad audience

Aged 65 and above—2.6% of Instagram’s total ad audience

If you want to know the countries with the most Instagram users, here is the list:

India (230 million)

United States (159 million)

Brazil (119 million)

Russia (63 million)

Turkey (52 million)

According to Statista, 17% of global Instagram users are men between 18 and 24 years old. And more than 50% of global Instagram active users are 34 years or younger.

Instagram Usage and Engagement

When it comes to user engagement, Instagram fares well. Check the following Instagram statistics.

Instagram Activity and Engagement Stats

According to Pew Research:

4 in 10 American adults use Instagram. And if you ask young adults (ages 18 to 29), 7 in 10 US adults use Instagram. So if you have products or services well suited for this age group, Instagram marketing can help you catapult your business growth.

59% of US adults open Instagram at least once a day, and 38% of American adults check the site several times a day.

On average, internet users in the US spend 30.6 minutes per day on Instagram.

If you want to know Instagram engagement rate, here are key stats from a study:

Instagram users engage more than Facebook users. Instagram has an average engagement rate of 0.60%, while Facebook statistics indicate the platform has an average engagement rate of 0.15%.

Users in the FMCG-food sector engage most. This sector has an average engagement rate of 0.96%. So if you are active in this domain, Instagram can be an excellent platform to engage with your audience.

Instagram reels are your best bet to boost engagement rates. The average engagement rate for Instagram reels is 0.93%.

Carousel posts are the second best-performing content type on Instagram. Carousel albums have an engagement rate of 0.47%. Video posts also have the same engagement rate (0.47%).

Images have the lowest engagement rate on Instagram. Image posts tend to have an average engagement rate of 0.43%.

RivalIQ research states that the average engagement rate on Instagram is 0.47%.

Instagram Stories and Highlights Statistics

People love to watch Instagram stories. The following stats prove the point:

The popular photo-sharing app, Instagram, has more than 500 million daily active Stories users worldwide.

Are millennials most suited for your product services? If yes, then Instagram stories can be ideal for your business as 59% of millennials watch Instagram stories.

Here are two additional stats on Instagram Stories from a study:

Posting stories can improve retention rates. In fact, if you post up to 5 stories per day, you can have a retention rate of about 70%.

If you have followers up to 5k, Instagram story viewers will watch up to 11 stories before exiting. However, larger Instagram accounts (more than 100K followers) have only 7 Instagram stories viewed before users exit.

A story frame refers to a single image or a video within an Instagram story. The number of frames in a story determines its success. Instagram stories with a single frame have an exit rate of 12%. Exit rate means the percentage of impressions that exit your Story before the Story ends.

Instagram Accounts and Content

Instagram Business Accounts Statistics

Instagram has more than 200 million business accounts. So if you don’t have a business account on Instagram, you will miss tons of business opportunities.

The following stats from HubSpot prove that businesses use Instagram to grow their brand.

Though Instagram used to be popular among food, fashion, and lifestyle brands, now more diverse businesses are using Instagram. In fact, over 71% of businesses use Instagram.

If you’re a fashion brand, you cannot afford not to use Instagram. This is because more than 98% of fashion brands use Instagram.

90% of Instagram users follow at least one business account. And 70% of people like or don’t mind advertising when watching videos on Instagram.

70% of shoppers check Instagram for their next purchases. This means sharing shopping posts can help you drive your sales.

Having a powerful presence on Instagram and sharing engaging video posts, reels, and carousel posts can help you reach your customers when they are searching for products to buy.

Here are some useful Instagram statistics from FacebookIQ research.

83% of users state that Instagram helps them discover new products/services.

81% of people use social media to research products or services.

Instagram helps 80% of people decide whether to buy a product or service.

If your business has a strong presence on Instagram, it can encourage your customers to persuade to buy from you. In fact, 87% of people take action after seeing a product on Instagram.

Do you want to know what people do after seeing a product on Instagram? After seeing the product on Instagram:

79% of people search for more information

65% of people search business websites or app

46% of people make a purchase online or offline

31% of people follow the businesses’ accounts online

15% of American shoppers start their online shopping search on Instagram.

79% of marketers use Instagram to promote their businesses. In fact, Instagram is the second most used social media platform by marketers.

Content and Hashtag Statistics on Instagram

To maximize the success of your Instagram marketing, you have to create visually engaging content and use the right hashtags.

The following content and hashtag statistics from HubSpot research can help you better plan your Instagram marketing:

An average Instagram post includes 10.7 hashtags. And 50% of Instagram posts include fewer than six hashtags.

More is not always better regarding hashtags in Instagram posts. Engagement on an Instagram post tends to drop off after six or more hashtags are included in a post.

If you’re wondering how many hashtags you should use in your Instagram posts, the answer is 3-4. Instagram posts having 3-4 hashtags have an average impression rate of 3.41%. And if you use 5 to 6 hashtags in your Instagram posts, the average impression rate drops to 3.35%. It may also help to learn some of the most popular hashtags on Instagram.

Are you interested in knowing what types of posts enjoy better reach? Look at the following stats from Statista.

Carousel posts, which can include multiple photos and videos, can reach up to 2,325 users on average.

If you post images, they can touch an average reach of 1,850 users.

Over half of all users on Instagram prefer to consume funny content.

The best time to post content on Instagram is:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Instagram Advertising and Marketing

Running Instagram ads can help you boost your reach and target people who are interested in the same products and services you offer.

Check the following Instagram advertising statistics to plan your ad campaigns better.

Instagram Advertising Statistics

Click through rate (CTR) for Instagram ads in the feed is 0.22%. And CTR for the Stories ad is 0.33%. This means Story ads are likely to drive more clicks than in-feed ads.

Want to know how much Instagram ads cost? Check the following data from WordStream:

Instagram cost per click(CPC) can range from $0.40-$0.70. If you include a destination URL in your ad, the CPC can range from $0.50-$0.95.

Instagram cost per engagement ranges from $0.01-0.05.

The cost per thousand impressions (CPM) for Instagram can range between $2.50-$3.50.

Influencer Marketing on Instagram

Consider the latest Instagram influencer marketing stats from IZEA if you plan to run influencer marketing campaigns.

Engaging relevant influencers in your marketing campaigns can increase your sales. This is because 46% of customers buy products promoted by influencers.

A post on YouTube and an Instagram story have the highest combo post price average of $13,025. A single influencer Story post on Instagram can cost you $906 on average.

Instagram is the number one platform for influencer marketing in the US. In fact, 72% of marketers in the US used Instagram for influencer marketing, according to a HubSpot report.

The same HubSport also states that Instagram is the top-rated platform for getting the biggest ROI of influencer marketing. Instagram is also rated as the easiest platform to work with influencers.

Lifestyle and beauty is the most popular category among global Instagram influencers. This is also the category that many of the richest Instagram influencers focus on.

Instagram’s Position Among Social Media Platforms

How does Instagram fare among other social media platforms? Check the following social media statistics to know.

Instagram vs. Other Social Media Platforms

When it comes to the user base, Instagram ranks in the 4th position globally, according to Statista data.

Facebook—2.96 billion active monthly users

YouTube—2.51 billion active monthly users

WhatsApp—2.0 billion active monthly users

Instagram—2.0 billion active monthly users

We have listed engagement rates (by followers) of different platforms according to Social Media Industry Benchmarks:

TikTok—4.25%

Instagram—0.60%

Facebook—.15%

Twitter—0.05%

When it comes to selling products directly in the app, Instagram offers the highest ROI. Check the following data from HubSpot.

Instagram—33%

Facebook—25%

YouTube—18%

TikTok—12%

Twitter—6%

The Unique Advantages of Instagram for Businesses

Check the following stats from a HubSpot report, proving Instagram offers unique business advantages.

Instagram offers the highest ROI to social media marketers.

Instagram—25%

Facebook—23%

YouTube—14%

TikTok—12%

LinkedIn—11%

Twitter—6%

Want to grow your audience? Here is what social media marketers pick as the top platform to grow their audience.

Instagram—23%

TikTok—19%

Facebook—18%

YouTube—15%

LinkedIn—7%

Twitter —6%

The Future of Instagram

The future of Instagram is bright. Brands will increasingly use Instagram to reach out to their audience in the coming years.

According to eMarketer, Instagram’s ad revenue will touch $59.61 billion by 2024, which will be more than Facebook’s ad revenue.

FAQs: Instagram Statistics

What Are the Most Important Instagram Statistics for Business Owners to Know?

The most important Instagram statistics for business owners are about active users, user demographics, engagement, conversion, influencer marketing, and advertising. These statistics can help you better plan your Instagram marketing to boost success.

How Can I Leverage Instagram’s Users and Demographics for My Business?

To leverage Instagram’s users and demographics for your business, you should analyze the data to understand your target audience’s age, gender, location, interests, and behaviors. Once you know your audience, it will be easier to optimize your marketing strategies.

What Types of Content and Marketing Strategies Are Most Effective on Instagram?

Creating captivating content is crucial to succeeding on Instagram. As Instagram reels, videos, and carousel posts perform better than simple image posts, you should focus on starting such types of content with relevant hashtags.

Leveraging user-generated content, engaging with your audience, and roping in relevant influencers can boost the success of your Instagram marketing.

How Does Instagram Compare to Other Social Media Platforms for Business Marketing?

Instagram stands out among other social media platforms for business marketing due to its visual focus and better engagement rates. Twitter is more text-based, LinkedIn caters to B2B marketing, and YouTube excels in longer-form video content.

Facebook may offer similar advertising options as Instagram but has a lower engagement rate.

How Can I Stay Informed About the Latest Instagram Trends and Statistics?

To stay informed about the latest Instagram trends, follow official resources like the Instagram Blog, read reputable publications like Small Business Trends, and stay updated through industry reports and webinars.

How Can Instagram Stats Help Improve My Business’s Presence and Performance on the Platform?

Whether you have a business or creator account, knowing stats about Instagram for business users can help you refine your Instagram marketing to maximize success. Also, Instagram statistics offer you benchmarks to compare your Instagram marketing results.

How Much Time Do Instagram Users Spend on the Platform, and How Can I Capitalize on That Engagement?

US users spend, on average, 30.6 minutes per day on Instagram. To capitalize on users’ time, you have to create a compelling profile, share high-quality Instagram posts, use Instagram hashtags strategically, and run paid ads. You can also optimize your profile and look at some popular Instagram bio examples to gain new followers when people visit your profile.