Intel Launches Core Series 3 Processors, Boosting Performance and Value

Intel has launched its new Intel Core Series 3 mobile processors, which promise significant improvements in performance and efficiency for small businesses and everyday computing tasks. With advancements in battery life and AI capabilities, these processors aim to meet the rising demands of modern users without breaking the bank.

Josh Newman, General Manager and Vice President of Consumer PC at Intel, stated, “At a time when prices are rising and expectations are shifting, Intel Core Series 3 elevates value-oriented computing with exceptional battery life, boosted AI-ready performance, and broad ecosystem choice.”

Small business owners looking to upgrade their technology will find the Intel Core Series 3 an appealing option during typically five-year upgrade cycles. Compared to older PCs, these processors deliver notable enhancements: up to 47% better single-thread performance, a 41% increase in multi-thread performance, and up to 2.8 times improved AI performance. Such gains can lead to smoother multitasking and enhanced productivity for teams engaged in everything from administrative tasks to creative projects.

The Intel Core Series 3 processors stand out for several reasons:

They are Intel’s first hybrid AI-ready processors, enabling support for AI workloads with a robust platform performance of up to 40 TOPS.

They feature modern connectivity options, including two integrated Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and support for Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (R2) and Bluetooth® 6.

Designed for all-day battery life, these processors deliver up to 2.1 times faster productivity rates and require up to 64% less power compared to previous generation Intel Core 7 150U processors.

Beyond simple computing tasks, the new processors extend their capabilities to various edge computing applications. For small businesses involved in retail or smart technology, the processors can optimize operations across robotics, smart buildings, point-of-sale terminals, and smart metering. This integration offers a cost-effective way to enhance customer experiences and streamline processes without the need for large-scale infrastructure enhancements.

However, as with any new technology, small business owners should weigh the practical implications of upgrading to these processors. The benefits are clear, but transitioning to new systems can sometimes involve upfront costs and a learning curve for employees. Particularly for those businesses reliant on specific legacy software or hardware, ensuring compatibility is crucial before making a change.

The Intel Core Series 3 processors are set to hit the market via numerous OEM partners, including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, starting from April 16, 2026. This affordable option for companies looking to elevate their computing capabilities comes at a time when efficient, powerful technology is increasingly necessary for maintaining competitiveness.

The processors also boast impressive performance metrics against competitors like Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano. They offer up to 1.5 times higher object detection capabilities, nearly double the speed in image classification, and significantly better results for video analytics. This makes them a suitable option for businesses looking to delve deeper into AI-driven applications.

As the landscape of everyday computing continues to evolve, small business owners now have access to powerful, cost-effective solutions. With Intel’s latest offerings, the potential for enhanced productivity and innovative applications is vast. Keeping an eye on the rollout of these systems will allow entrepreneurs to determine the best timing for upgrades, ultimately positioning their businesses for future success.

For more information on the Intel Core Series 3 processors, see the original press release at Intel Newsroom.

Image via Intel