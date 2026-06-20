Intel Launches New Core Series 3 Processors for Laptops with 17-Hour Battery Life

At Computex 2026 in Taipei, Intel introduced a new line of laptops powered by its Intel® Core™ Series 3 processors, offering robust performance tailored for small business owners. With six thin and light designs being unveiled, including options from top manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, and Dell, these laptops aim to address the productivity and connectivity needs of modern entrepreneurs.

One of the standout features of the new Core Series 3 laptops is their impressive battery life, with some models allowing up to 17 hours of streaming 4K video. This improved longevity can be a game-changer for small business owners who need reliable devices for long meetings, travel, or working remotely. “With the all-new Series 3 processor family, you get the latest connectivity features including Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 6 technologies, along with an extremely capable NPU, GPU for everyday users,” said Joseph Broderick, Intel’s technical marketing engineer.

High-performing laptops can significantly enhance productivity for small businesses. Consider the Acer Swift Air 14, which showcases a sleek aluminum chassis and a vibrant 14” WUXGA display. It features fast charging capability that restores up to half the battery life in under 30 minutes—ideal for professionals on the go. “We are so excited to collaborate with Intel on these all-new Core Series 3 laptops. It delivers everyday performance and also up to 19 hours of all-day battery life for everyday use,” stated Gary Chuang, associate marketing manager at Acer.

The new laptops feature advanced connectivity options that can facilitate smoother operations, whether you’re conducting virtual meetings, uploading large files, or managing cloud-based applications. The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 enables faster data transfer rates, while WiFi 7 promises improved network reliability, an essential feature for businesses that depend on internet access.

In practical terms, these innovations translate into enhanced capabilities for small business teams to work more efficiently. Tasks such as video conferencing, data analysis, and design work can seamlessly occur without the fear of device limitations or connectivity issues. This can ultimately lead to better collaboration and more effective decision-making.

Despite these advantages, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. The transition to advanced technology requires investment, and the cost of new devices can be a concern, especially for startups and companies operating with tight budgets. Additionally, organizations may need to train employees on new features and capabilities, which could temporarily divert resources and attention from core business activities.

Another consideration is the time needed for adaptation. While most employees may quickly become familiar with the new hardware, the introduction of advanced connectivity features like WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 may necessitate network infrastructure upgrades or additional training. Productivity gains could take time to materialize as users acclimatize to the new functions.

Overall, Intel’s new Core Series 3 laptops come with promising features designed to boost productivity and connectivity for small business owners. As entrepreneurs explore their options, understanding both the benefits and challenges of integrating these advancements will be key to maximizing their investment.

For more detailed information about the new Core Series 3 processor family and its applications, you can read Intel’s full announcement here.