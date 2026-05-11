Intel Powers ChatPPT’s AI Tool to Slash Presentation Creation Time and Costs

Creating high-quality presentations can be a time-consuming chore, particularly for small business owners and office workers. A GfK study revealed that professionals dedicate about 20 hours monthly to crafting presentations, with a significant portion of that time spent on slide formatting. However, a new partnership between ChatPPT and Intel offers a solution that could transform how small businesses tackle this everyday task.

AI-Powered Presentation Solutions

ChatPPT has developed a smart application that generates presentation slides within seconds. Users simply input various resources like files, speeches, images, or web links, and the AI takes care of the rest. This technology could save small business owners countless hours and streamline the presentation creation process, speeding up preparation for crucial meetings or pitches.

Until recently, ChatPPT operated entirely through cloud computing. While this setup allowed for powerful AI capabilities, it raised concerns regarding costs, data privacy, and security. Intel recognized these challenges and stepped in with its AI Super Builder V2.8 technology, which offers a hybrid AI functionality.

Key Benefits of Hybrid AI Technology

Intel’s technology combines the benefits of both cloud and local computing, allowing ChatPPT to execute complex tasks—like generating extensive slide decks—while managing simpler tasks directly on the user’s PC. This local processing means that sensitive data remains secure, alleviating worries that proprietary business information could be accidentally shared with cloud services.

Jack Zhou, CEO of ChatPPT, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Intel’s AI Super Builder provided a complete on-device inference framework, allowing us to quickly deploy both the Logiliner traceability model and our document generation agent locally.” This approach helps businesses protect their sensitive data while still utilizing advanced AI functionalities.

Cost and Efficiency Improvements

The introduction of the Intel AI PC Edition has reportedly reduced cloud computing token costs by over 50% while enhancing the usability of the tool by more than 32% in comparison to the standard cloud version. This cost-effectiveness could significantly impact small businesses, especially those operating on tighter budgets.

Todd Lewellen, Intel’s Vice President, said, “By jointly building a hybrid cloud-client ChatPPT solution, we are showing the power of using AI PCs to reduce cloud costs and deliver a more secure user experience.” This focus on both affordability and security is particularly important for small businesses that rely heavily on efficient, reliable technology.

Future Directions and Considerations

Looking ahead, ChatPPT aims to upgrade its offerings by enabling the entire document creation workflow to run on users’ local PCs. This transition marks another step toward eliminating reliance on cloud services, which aligns with ongoing consumer demands for greater data privacy.

Moreover, ChatPPT plans to enhance its capabilities by integrating multimodal support to address a broader range of content creation needs, including intelligent chart generation and image-text composition. These advancements could prove useful for a variety of sectors, including education, finance, and business analysis, allowing small businesses to generate more specialized content tailored to their unique needs.

However, while the promise of such technology is appealing, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. Implementing advanced AI solutions may require initial investments in hardware or subscriptions and might involve a learning curve as staff adapt to new systems. Furthermore, ongoing maintenance and updates will be necessary to keep operations smooth.

As Jack Zhou puts it, “Intel is not just a technology partner, but a key enabler in our journey to deliver secure, efficient, and cost-effective on-device intelligent creation.” This highlights the importance of choosing the right partners to leverage technological advancements, ensuring that small businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

For more information about this partnership and its implications for businesses, you can read the full press release on Intel’s website here.