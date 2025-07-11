Intuit IDEAS Program Expands Nationwide, Supporting Veteran Entrepreneurs

Intuit is expanding its IDEAS program, a year-long business accelerator, to support small businesses in nine U.S. cities and offer a dedicated cohort for veterans and military spouses. This initiative, launched in partnership with the National Urban League, allows entrepreneurs to enhance their operations through access to cutting-edge financial technology and business coaching.

The IDEAS program, which stands for Invest, Develop, Empower, Accelerate, and Scale, first gained traction in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Participants in the initial cohorts reported impressive results, including an average revenue increase of 23% and saving 16.5 hours each month. These outcomes highlight how effective the program can be for small business growth.

David Graham, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Intuit, commented, “We have seen firsthand how Intuit IDEAS has made a lasting impact on participants, their families, and communities. Unquestionably, this unique and innovative business accelerator has helped small business owners take their companies to new heights.” This sentiment is echoed by many who have experienced the program, including Emilio Daniel Vasquez, CEO and founder of Coffee Cart Boys, who stated, “Intuit IDEAS was more than just a program—it transformed my life.”

Now, businesses in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, New Orleans, New York City, and San Diego can apply to join the program. The IDEAS initiative aims to further support 250 small business owners by offering complimentary access to Intuit’s suite of products—Mailchimp, TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma. These tools, paired with expert advice from Intuit and business coaching from the National Urban League and Zella Life, can help entrepreneurs develop strategies for growth.

Participants will also receive a technology grant for essential hardware and, upon completing the year-long program, a cash grant designed to fuel their business growth. The synergy of IT resources and personalized coaching can equip small business owners with both the skills and confidence they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, noted the challenges many small business owners face, including limited funding and access to capital. “The success and impact of Intuit IDEAS is undeniable,” he remarked. The collaboration between both organizations promises to unlock significant potential for participants, transforming business ideas into viable ventures.

However, small business owners should be mindful of potential challenges when considering this opportunity. Application processes may require thorough documentation, emphasizing the necessity of precise record-keeping. Additionally, while the program offers extensive resources and coaching, the onus of implementation and ongoing management still falls on the business owner.

Moreover, the competition for spots in such an esteemed program may be fierce. Business owners must showcase their unique value propositions and demonstrate a commitment to growth in order to stand out in the application process.

For those who successfully apply, the benefits extend far beyond just the financial boosts, as the personal development and community connections fostered through the program can yield long-term advantages in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Small business owners interested in applying for the Intuit IDEAS program can do so online at the program’s website. Applications are now open for those in all nine cities and for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs nationwide. This could be a pivotal moment for entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their skills and expand their ventures in a supportive environment.

To learn more about the application process and the program itself, visit the official release at Intuit IDEAS Program.