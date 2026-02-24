Intuit Launches AI-Powered ERP Solution Tailored for Construction Industry

Intuit has launched an innovative AI-powered construction edition of its Intuit Enterprise Suite, specifically designed for mid-market businesses in the $2 trillion construction industry. This new solution aims to tackle the unique complexities of construction management while streamlining workflows and enhancing cash flow. With features that integrate project management, financial oversight, and operational tasks, small business owners in the construction sector could find significant value in adopting this technology.

Ashley Still, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mid-Market at Intuit, stresses the need for focused technology in this industry. “Construction businesses are naturally complex, with dozens of projects to track and ensure their profitability… That’s why we’re investing heavily in industry solutions, starting with construction,” Still said. The construction edition of the Intuit Enterprise Suite aims to reduce data silos and automates crucial workflows, making it easier for operators to gain insights into their performance.

The construction edition is not merely an adaptation of existing resources; it is purpose-built to address the intricacies of the construction industry. While nearly all industry leaders recognize the potential of technology to enhance productivity, the persistent issues of disconnected systems and manual processes have hindered innovation. In fact, a recent report indicates that 93% of construction leaders believe technology could help to significantly improve operations amidst rising costs.

Key features of this new platform include a comprehensive Project Management Agent, which centralizes cash flow management and project tracking. This allows businesses to stay on top of budgets and progress seamlessly. The enhanced project budget features provide real-time AI-driven insights, simplifying cost control and protecting project margins. Additionally, companies can create tailored proposals using the integrated proposal document builder, which includes e-signature functionality for faster bid approvals.

Real-world implications emerge as small business owners in construction begin to realize cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency through the platform’s automated processes. For instance, Chad Shaules, CEO of Cornerstone Development Company, emphasizes that understanding one’s business is crucial for making informed decisions: “If you don’t understand your business, you are flying blind.” His sentiment aligns with many small business owners who may struggle with the complexities of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

While the potential benefits of Intuit’s construction edition are substantial, small business owners should remain aware of several challenges associated with implementing new technology. Transitioning from existing systems might require a learning curve for employees who are accustomed to manual processes or different software. Additionally, while the initial beta program is offered at no additional cost for some users, it may involve future expenses as new features roll out or as integrations with third-party apps become necessary.

Intuit also announced several enhancements to the broader Intuit Enterprise Suite, including improved business intelligence tools, updated migration resources, and advanced workflow automation capabilities. These developments promise to unify business data, offering richer insights and supporting more informed decision-making.

For small construction business owners, the new Intuit Enterprise Suite construction edition presents an opportunity to harness cutting-edge technology tailored to their specific needs. As Darla Hennessey, controller at Lallier Construction, highlighted, tools like the project profitability report can deliver valuable information about outstanding bills and project performance, ultimately contributing to better financial management.

With the new construction edition currently in beta for Intuit Enterprise Suite customers and available as a paid add-on for QuickBooks Online Advanced users, it’s essential for small business owners to assess how these features align with their operational strategies. The ongoing push for technology in construction is a testament to the industry’s evolving landscape, and investing in robust solutions like Intuit’s could be a significant step toward greater efficiency and profitability.

For more information on this announcement, visit the original press release here.