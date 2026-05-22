Intuit Launches AI-Powered Suite to Simplify Multi-Entity Financial Management

Intuit has made significant advancements in its Enterprise Suite, aiming to empower mid-market businesses with a comprehensive command center for financial and operational management. These enhancements promise to streamline operations, enhance profitability, and simplify the decision-making process for financial teams.

Ashley Still, General Manager and Executive Vice President at Intuit, emphasized the challenges faced by mid-market finance teams: “For too long, mid-market finance teams have been forced to make critical decisions with fragmented data spread across disconnected systems.” With the latest updates, Intuit aims to eliminate these obstacles by integrating various financial and HR functions into one user-friendly platform.

Mid-market businesses often experience rising operational complexities as they scale. The introduction of AI-powered features, including advanced multi-entity close automation, new reporting capabilities, and dedicated support for the construction industry, seeks to address these challenges directly. The platform can now support over 200 entities while managing significant revenue streams, allowing finance teams to access clear, consolidated reporting and insights across departments.

One of the standout enhancements in the Intuit Enterprise Suite is its automated cross-entity accounting workflows. This feature allows businesses to generate accurate reports and track intercompany transactions seamlessly. The system suggests and pre-populates categories based on historical data, reducing the manual effort required in financial bookkeeping. “What I love about Intuit Enterprise Suite is the intercompany transactions,” noted Emily Most, VP of Finance and Administration at Certified Industrial Partners. “Not only does our team get to save about 10 hours a week, but we were able to allocate that responsibility across multiple team members because it doesn’t take as much accounting experience to complete.”

In addition to these automation features, the platform includes enhanced dimensional reporting capabilities, providing finance teams with deeper insights into performance based on how their businesses are structured. Users can now group report columns and apply filters efficiently, improving visibility into critical metrics. This streamlining could translate to better strategic planning and resource allocation in rapidly evolving business environments.

Real-world implications of these enhancements extend beyond efficiency. For example, Josh Daneshforooz, CEO of Lango, highlighted how the suite enables seamless integration of newly acquired businesses. “With Intuit Enterprise Suite, we don’t have to switch systems — every new business integrates seamlessly,” he said, indicating that businesses can quickly adapt to market changes without the disruption of transitioning to new software.

The platform also rolled out new capabilities for the construction sector, addressing the unique financial visibility challenges that accompany project-based operations. Enhanced project management features minimize gaps between estimates and actuals, aiding businesses in better managing cash flow and project profitability.

However, while these advancements offer numerous benefits, small business owners should consider potential challenges. Transitioning to a new system, even one as user-friendly as Intuit Enterprise Suite, can be daunting. Businesses will need to be prepared for a new learning curve, even if 90% of customers complete their migration in less than 30 days. Integrating human capital management with financial operations presents its own set of complexities, as firms must ensure all workforce management responsibilities are accurately aligned within the new platform.

Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at IDC, noted that mid-sized businesses are operationally complex, which positions them well to benefit from AI-powered ERP solutions. However, embracing these technologies requires commitment. “This positions them to benefit from the latest wave of AI-powered ERP solutions, especially those that automate workflows, improve financial visibility, enable faster decision-making,” he said.

As Intuit rolls out these enhancements to its Enterprise Suite, small and mid-market businesses may find themselves at a crossroads: Embrace an intuitive suite designed to boost productivity and analytical capabilities, or cling to their existing methods that may slow them down. The decision could ultimately shape their long-term success and competitiveness in a fast-paced market.

For more information on the new features of Intuit Enterprise Suite, visit the official press release.