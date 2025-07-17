Intuit Launches Year-Round Small Business Hero Program with $20K Grants

Intuit, the company best known for its financial technology products like TurboTax and QuickBooks, has recently taken strides to support small businesses across the U.S. with the launch of the Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Program. This new initiative expands on the company’s annual Small Business Hero Day, celebrating and providing grants to small business owners who are making significant impacts in their communities.

At a recent ceremony in Inglewood, California, three standout small businesses were honored: BJ’s Nevada BBQ, the Homeless Garden Project, and Perry’s Joint. Each of these businesses received a $20,000 grant, recognized for their exceptional commitment to service and community engagement. Lisa Leslie, a WNBA League MVP, hosted the event, underscoring the program’s emphasis on local empowerment.

According to Emma Rodgers, Intuit’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, “The Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Program will help provide a greater support system for small businesses across the country and the communities they serve.” This year-long initiative allows Intuit to spotlight three winners each quarter, increasing the total number of grant recipients from three to twelve annually.

The program enables small business owners to apply for the grant and receive additional resources to amplify their enterprises. With nominations now open, small business owners across the U.S. can submit their business for consideration via Intuit’s website.

The benefits of the Small Business Hero Program extend beyond the monetary grants. The $20,000 funding can alleviate financial strains, offering a buffer against unforeseen expenses like equipment failures. It can also provide owners with the means to implement community-focused initiatives, further solidifying their role as pillars of their neighborhoods.

A recent survey conducted by Intuit found that a striking 90% of respondents believe small businesses contribute significantly to their sense of community. This sentiment reflects the vital function that small businesses serve, not only in economic terms but also in fostering social connections.

“The $20,000 grant means so much, especially as a small business. It’s not like we have unlimited resources,” said Perry Bennett from Perry’s Joint. He added that the grant would allow him to create more job opportunities for local high school students and expand his scholarship initiatives.

BJ’s Nevada BBQ, run by chef Jay Rathmann, has also made a considerable community impact, contributing to culinary education through fundraising events. Rathmann expressed his gratitude, saying, “This grant is going to help me put money towards things that are close to our heart…as well as help with the family as we are ‘for the business.’”

The Homeless Garden Project, run by Darrie Ganzhorn, highlights how small businesses can positively affect social issues. This nonprofit provides job training and community building for individuals experiencing homelessness, demonstrating the nearly limitless potential for positive community engagement.

While the benefits appear robust, small business owners should approach the grant and resources with foresight. Although the financial support is invaluable, the expectations for community engagement and accountability can be a consideration. Balancing grant utilization with day-to-day operational demands will be crucial.

Intuit’s initiative aligns with its broader mission to fuel prosperity among the communities it serves. According to Rodgers, the expansion of this program allows Intuit to step up its commitment to small businesses, emphasizing that these enterprises are essential not only for local economies but for society as a whole.

As the application window for the inaugural Small Business Hero Program has now opened, business owners interested in making a significant impact in their communities are encouraged to seize this opportunity. By participating, owners can elevate their visibility, gain community recognition, and secure essential funds to propel their missions forward.

For more detailed information about the program and how to submit a nomination, small business owners are invited to visit Intuit’s website.

In the evolving landscape of small business ownership, initiatives like these not only provide vital support but foster a culture of community engagement that can yield lasting benefits for all involved.