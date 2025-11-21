Intuit Partners with Cherry Bekaert to Launch AI-Driven ERP Solution

Intuit Inc. has partnered with Cherry Bekaert, a significant player in the advisory, assurance, and tax sectors, to deliver a new solution aimed at small and mid-market businesses grappling with the complexities of growth. The initiative focuses on the Intuit Enterprise Suite—an AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system designed to streamline operations and enhance profitability.

For small business owners, this collaboration highlights the increasing importance of adopting advanced technologies to maintain competitiveness. Intuit’s solution promises to alleviate common pain points experienced by growing businesses, such as managing multiple software applications and facing the high costs associated with outdated ERP systems.

As Simon Williams, Vice President of Intuit’s accountant segment, states, “This partnership enables Cherry Bekaert to continue to meet the needs of its scaling clients with Intuit Enterprise Suite to streamline workflows and deliver proactive, data-driven insights that drive faster decisions and fuel profitability.”

The Intuit Enterprise Suite aims to simplify financial management for mid-market businesses by consolidating essential functions—like financial reporting, payroll, and marketing—into a singular, cloud-based platform. This integrated approach helps businesses avoid fragmented tech stacks where multiple applications create data silos. Consequently, business owners can benefit from improved visibility into their operations and make more informed, data-supported decisions.

Practical applications of the Intuit Enterprise Suite are clear. For instance, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, using this suite, has streamlined its finances and reporting processes. As Joseph Edwards, Executive Vice President of Cojeaux Cinemas, remarked, “Intuit Enterprise Suite streamlines our finances and reporting, delivers insights that guide operations, and allows us to spend less time in the back office, so we can focus on what matters most: our team members and our guests.” Such examples illustrate how the ERP system not only simplifies administrative tasks but also enhances overall business focus.

However, adopting new technology can be met with challenges. Small business owners should consider the potential learning curve associated with implementing the Intuit Enterprise Suite. Transitioning to a new system often requires time and training, potentially diverting attention from day-to-day operations. Additionally, the costs associated with integrating an advanced ERP solution may initially appear daunting, even if the long-term benefits suggest savings in both time and money.

Intuit and Cherry Bekaert plan to kick off their partnership with a series of informational events targeting CFOs, controllers, and business owners in various U.S. cities. Designed to showcase financial strategies for scaling businesses, these events will cover how to streamline operations using Intuit’s solutions and Cherry Bekaert’s advisory services.

Matt Brady, Chief Growth Officer at Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, encapsulates the vision behind this collaboration: “Intuit Enterprise Suite is reimagining ERP software with a disruptive platform solution that meets the needs of complex businesses with end-to-end financial management and workflow automations.”

Ultimately, the partnership between Intuit and Cherry Bekaert represents a strategic step towards modernizing the financial landscapes of mid-market businesses. As the industry evolves, small business owners have a unique opportunity to leverage AI-driven technology tailored to their specific needs.

For more detailed information, you can view the original press release on the Intuit website here.