Intuit QuickBooks Introduces Tap to Pay on iPhone for Seamless Contactless Payments

Intuit has announced the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone for QuickBooks Online customers in the U.S., providing small and mid-market businesses with a streamlined way to accept in-person contactless payments using only an iPhone. The new functionality enables QuickBooks users to manage their business finances more efficiently while improving cash flow and payment processing.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re giving customers a competitive advantage that accelerates cash flow, business growth, and customer loyalty,” David Hahn, SVP, QuickBooks Money Platform says. “What makes Tap to Pay on iPhone unique for QuickBooks customers, is that it allows them to streamline their in-person payments and seamlessly connect them to their books and our end-to-end services, putting their full business finances all in one place. This new feature, coupled with our AI-powered platform and ‘done-for-you’ experiences, empowers small businesses to reach new levels of growth and success.”

Enhanced Payment Processing for Small Businesses

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows QuickBooks Payments customers to accept in-person contactless payments through the QuickBooks mobile or GoPayment iOS apps without requiring additional point-of-sale (POS) hardware. Transactions processed through this feature automatically sync with QuickBooks Online, allowing business owners to manage and reconcile payments seamlessly on a single platform.

According to the Intuit QuickBooks Quarterly Small Business Insights, nearly half of small businesses in the U.S. report cash flow as a major challenge. The introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone aims to address this issue by offering businesses a faster and more flexible way to receive payments, while also catering to consumer expectations for convenience and security.

Key Benefits of Tap to Pay on iPhone

Seamless Payments: Businesses can process transactions on the go with the QuickBooks mobile or GoPayment apps, eliminating the need for extra hardware. The platform also automatically categorizes and reconciles payments to keep records updated.

Flexible Checkout Options: The feature supports all forms of contactless payments, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, ensuring secure and private transactions.

Expanded Invoicing Capabilities: Business owners can get paid instantly on open invoices or create new invoices to accept payments in person.

Lower Processing Fees: Tap to Pay on iPhone offers a cost-effective payment solution with reduced transaction fees compared to manually entered payments.

Security and Privacy: Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology ensures that no card numbers or transaction data are stored on the device or Apple servers, maintaining high security standards.

Availability

Tap to Pay on iPhone begins rolling out today and will be available to all QuickBooks Online customers in the U.S. with a QuickBooks Payments plan within the coming weeks. For more details, visit QuickBooks Payments.