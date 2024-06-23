irs-announces-2024-tax-forum-seminars

The IRS has announced the agenda for the 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum, which will offer 45 seminars to help tax professionals serve their clients better. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including tax law updates, managing client examinations, digital assets, the Secure Act 2.0, Employee Retention Credit, and clean energy credits. The event will feature speakers from the IRS and leading tax associations.

In the keynote address, IRS leadership will discuss ongoing efforts to improve service and transform enforcement and compliance activities. This year’s forum will also focus heavily on cybersecurity with two-panel discussions: “Tax Pros and Security – Real-Life Threats and Steps to Protect Your Business” and “IRS Security Summit and the Written Information Security Plan.” Additionally, the Pell Center will present “Cybersecurity for Tax Professionals.”

The forum aims to equip tax professionals to combat abusive scams, schemes, and fraud with three seminars dedicated to these issues. Six popular topics will be presented in both English and Spanish. Attendees can earn up to 19 continuing education credits by attending one of the five forums in Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore, Dallas, or San Diego.

Special events at the forum include practice management sessions in both English and Spanish, a panel discussion on scams and schemes, a town hall with the National Taxpayer Advocate, and a session on beneficial ownership information reporting. These events do not provide continuing education credits but offer valuable insights for tax professionals.

Standard pricing ends two weeks before each forum’s start date. Members of participating associations, such as the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, can save an additional $10 off the early bird rate by registering through their association.