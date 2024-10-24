IRS Encourages Taxpayers to Sign Up for an IP PIN Ahead of 2025 Tax Season

As the 2025 tax season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging all taxpayers to enhance the security of their personal information by signing up for an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN). This six-digit code offers a vital layer of protection against tax-related identity theft and fraud.

The IRS recommends taxpayers sign up for an IP PIN through the IRS Online Account, which provides a fast and convenient way to obtain this security feature. Taxpayers are encouraged to enroll before November 23, 2024, as the IP PIN system will undergo maintenance afterward and will not be available until early January 2025. New IP PINs for the 2025 filing season will be generated during this maintenance period, and online enrollees will need to retrieve their new IP PINs starting in January 2025.

What Is an IP PIN?

An IP PIN is a six-digit number that prevents others from filing a federal tax return using a taxpayer’s Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. Known only to the individual and the IRS, the IP PIN helps confirm the taxpayer’s identity when filing electronically or on paper, offering essential protection against identity theft.

How to Request an IP PIN

The IRS advises taxpayers to sign up for an IP PIN using the IRS Online Account. The process requires identity verification, which spouses and dependents must also complete to receive their own IP PINs. Once issued, the IP PIN must be included on both electronic and paper returns.

To obtain an IP PIN, taxpayers should create or log into their account at IRS.gov and follow the identity verification steps. After verification, taxpayers can request their IP PIN under the profile tab. Taxpayers who cannot create an online account may use alternative methods, such as in-person verification at a Taxpayer Assistance Center. More information is available at Get an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) on IRS.gov.

Additional Information about IP PINs

IP PINs are valid for one calendar year, and new numbers are generated annually for security purposes.

Some taxpayers will receive their IP PIN in the mail, while others will need to log in to their Online Account to view it.

Taxpayers must use their IP PIN when filing any federal tax returns for the current year or prior years during the filing period.

The IRS will never request an IP PIN by phone, email, or text. Taxpayers should only share their IP PIN with the IRS or their tax preparation provider.

Taxpayers enrolled in the IP PIN program who have not been victims of tax-related identity theft may opt out through their Online Account.

Taxpayers can sign up for an IP PIN now to protect their identity for the 2024 tax season. New IP PINs for 2025 will be available starting in January 2025.