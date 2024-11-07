IRS Announces Increased 401(k) Contribution Limit for 2025; IRA Limit Remains Unchanged

Published: Nov 7, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced an increase in the contribution limit for 401(k) plans in 2025. Individuals can now contribute up to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. Additionally, the IRS has issued updated cost-of-living adjustments affecting various retirement accounts and tax-related items for the upcoming tax year, detailed in Notice 2024-80.

Key Highlights for 2025:

401(k) and Other Employer-Sponsored Plans

  • The maximum contribution limit for 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plans, and the federal Thrift Savings Plan is raised to $23,500.
  • The catch-up contribution limit for employees aged 50 and over remains $7,500, allowing those eligible to contribute up to $31,000 in total for 2025.
  • For employees aged 60-63, a higher catch-up limit of $11,250 applies, as established by the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022.

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)

  • The IRA contribution limit remains at $7,000 for 2025, with a catch-up contribution limit of $1,000 for individuals aged 50 and over.

Income Phase-Outs for IRA and Roth IRA Contributions

  • Traditional IRA:
    • Single taxpayers with workplace retirement plans face a phase-out range between $79,000 and $89,000, up from $77,000 to $87,000.
    • For married couples filing jointly, the phase-out range is $126,000 to $146,000 if the contributing spouse is covered by a workplace plan, up from $123,000 to $143,000.
    • For IRA contributors married to a covered spouse, the phase-out range is $236,000 to $246,000, up from $230,000 to $240,000.
  • Roth IRA:
    • Single filers and heads of household have a phase-out range of $150,000 to $165,000, up from $146,000 to $161,000.
    • For married couples filing jointly, the range is $236,000 to $246,000, up from $230,000 to $240,000.

Saver’s Credit (Retirement Savings Contributions Credit)

  • The income limits for claiming the Saver’s Credit increased to $79,000 for married couples filing jointly (up from $76,500), $59,250 for heads of household (up from $57,375), and $39,500 for singles and married individuals filing separately (up from $38,250).

SIMPLE Retirement Accounts

  • The contribution limit for SIMPLE retirement accounts is increased to $16,500 from $16,000.
  • For certain SIMPLE accounts, a higher contribution limit of $17,600 remains in effect, per SECURE 2.0 guidelines.
  • The catch-up contribution limit for employees aged 50 and over in SIMPLE plans remains $3,500, with a higher limit of $3,850 for applicable accounts. For employees aged 60-63, the catch-up limit is $5,250.

Full details on these retirement-related adjustments for tax year 2025 are available in Notice 2024-80.

