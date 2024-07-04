IRS Reminder: July 15 Tax Deadline for Disaster Victims in Three States

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds individuals and businesses in parts of Alaska, Maine, and Rhode Island that their 2023 federal income tax returns and payments are due on July 15, 2024. This extension applies to those affected by recent disaster declarations.

The IRS grants relief to areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Taxpayers in these regions automatically receive extra time to file and pay their taxes without needing to request it.

Areas Affected by the July 15 Deadline

Taxpayers in the following regions are affected:

Wrangell Cooperative Association of Alaska Tribal Nation.

Eight counties in Maine: Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington, and York.

Four counties in Rhode Island: Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington.

The full list of eligible localities is available on the IRS website under the Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page.

The following returns and payments are included in the July 15 extension:

2023 partnership and S corporation returns due on March 15.

Individual income tax returns and payments due on April 15.

Quarterly estimated tax payments due on April 15 and June 17.

Corporate and fiduciary income tax returns due on April 15.

Returns filed by tax-exempt organizations due on May 15.

Additional returns, payments, and tax-related actions may also qualify. Detailed information can be found on the Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page on the IRS website.

Taxpayers needing more time to file beyond July 15 must submit Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, on paper. This form extends the filing deadline to October 15, though payments are still due by July 15. More details are available on IRS.gov/extensions.

The IRS provides automatic filing and penalty relief to taxpayers in disaster areas. No additional action is required. If a taxpayer receives a late filing or payment penalty notice, they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty removed.

The IRS will also assist taxpayers outside the disaster area whose records are in the affected area. These taxpayers should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. This assistance also applies to workers assisting with relief activities.

Individuals and businesses in federally declared disaster areas with uninsured or unreimbursed losses can claim them on either the return for the year the loss occurred or the prior year. More details are in Publication 547, Casualties, Disasters, and Thefts.

Other Upcoming Deadlines

Taxpayers in other states with upcoming deadlines include:

July 31 for Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts.

August 7 for Hawaii and Maui counties in Hawaii.

September 3 for 11 counties in Ohio, including Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland, and Union.

Taxpayers affected by terrorist attacks in Israel, Gaza, or the West Bank, and certain others, have until October 7, 2024, to file and pay.