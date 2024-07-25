irs-urges-early-filing-with-free-file-ahead-of-october-deadline

The IRS is urging taxpayers who requested an extension to file their taxes to utilize IRS Free File and other resources on IRS.gov over the summer rather than waiting until the October deadline. By doing so, taxpayers can avoid the rush and potential stress as the deadline approaches.

The IRS Free File service is available 24/7, allowing eligible taxpayers to prepare and e-file their tax returns for free. This service is open to individuals with an Adjusted Gross Income of $79,000 or less. Qualified taxpayers can file with a trusted IRS Free File partner, making the process straightforward and cost-free.

IRS.gov offers a variety of tools and services around the clock. These include the Interactive Tax Assistant for answers to tax law questions, IRS Online Account for viewing tax records and managing preferences, and electronic filing and payment options. Taxpayers can also use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool for the latest information on their tax refunds.

In disaster-affected areas, taxpayers might receive automatic extensions for filing and payments. The IRS has the authority to provide special tax relief to these areas, postponing various deadlines. Detailed information about tax relief for each disaster situation is available on the IRS’s disaster relief page.

For personalized assistance, taxpayers can use the Taxpayer Assistance Center Locator tool on IRS.gov to find the nearest IRS office, check available services, and schedule an appointment by calling 844-545-5640.

Free local tax preparation services are available for those with disabilities, limited English-speaking abilities, or an income of $64,000 or less per year. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer basic tax return preparation services. A locator tool on IRS.gov helps find local VITA and TCE sites.

Military members and some veterans can use MilTax for free tax preparation and e-filing, with no income limits. Military personnel serving abroad can postpone most tax deadlines and may qualify for automatic extensions for filing and payment.

For taxpayers seeking professional assistance, it’s crucial to choose qualified and ethical tax preparers. The IRS provides guidelines on how to select a tax preparer and avoid fraudulent “ghost” preparers.

Taxpayers can stay updated on tax-related matters by subscribing to IRS tax tips and receiving articles on a variety of tax topics directly via email. These tips include tax planning advice and insights into taxpayer rights.

IRS.gov is committed to accessibility, offering forms and publications in various formats for individuals with visual impairments. Taxpayers can complete Form 9000 to select their preferred format for receiving IRS notices. Additionally, many IRS.gov pages are available in multiple languages to accommodate taxpayers with limited English-speaking abilities.