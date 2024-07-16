irs-warns-car-dealers-about-phishing-and-smishing-scams

The IRS is warning car dealers and sellers about rising phishing and smishing scams. These scams can severely impact business operations by tricking recipients into clicking suspicious links or providing sensitive information.

A recent ransomware attack targeted car dealers, prompting the IRS to stress vigilance. Fraudsters use various tactics to steal personal and financial information, often impersonating the IRS. The agency advises car dealerships to be wary of unsolicited messages and avoid clicking links in emails or texts if they seem suspicious.

Types of Scams:

Phishing: Fraudulent emails appear to be from legitimate sources, using various tricks to obtain sensitive information. Smishing: Fraudulent text messages use alarming language to prompt recipients to click bogus links, leading to identity theft or malware installation. These scams aim to disrupt computer systems and steal valuable data. They often appear as unsolicited texts or emails from supposed trusted sources. The IRS advises not to click on unsolicited communications, as they might load malware or ransomware.

Some phishing emails seem to come from legitimate senders with compromised accounts. Using two-factor authentication with email providers can help reduce this risk. Always verify the sender’s identity using another communication method, such as a known phone number.

Precautions:

Don’t respond to phishing or smishing attempts.

Avoid opening attachments in suspicious emails.

Don’t click on any links in unsolicited messages.

If confidential information is mistakenly entered, visit the IRS’ identity protection page.

Report phishing emails by forwarding them to phishing@irs.gov with full headers, not as screenshots or scanned images.

Delete the original suspicious email.

Staying alert to these scams can help protect businesses and individuals from identity theft and malware attacks. For more information, visit the IRS identity protection page.