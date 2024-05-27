Is the New iPad Pro for You?

Apple has unveiled the latest iPad Pro, featuring a sleek, lightweight design, advanced display technology, and powerful performance capabilities. The new iPad Pro, available in silver and space black, comes in two sizes: a 13-inch model and an 11-inch model. Both versions boast the Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology, promising an exceptional visual experience. Powered by the new M4 chip, this iPad Pro sets a new benchmark for portable computing with its robust performance and AI capabilities.

The Ultra Retina XDR display, described as the world’s most advanced, uses tandem OLED technology to deliver outstanding brightness and color precision. The display supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1600 nits peak for HDR content, ensuring stunning visuals for both SDR and HDR media. With sub-millisecond control over pixel color and luminance, it offers incredible detail in both bright and low-light conditions.

The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, while the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1 mm, making them the slimmest Apple products to date. Weighing less than a pound, the 11-inch model is extremely portable, and the 13-inch model is nearly a quarter pound lighter than its predecessor. Both models are crafted from 100% recycled aluminum, underscoring Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

The M4 chip enhances the iPad Pro’s performance, featuring a new display engine for greater precision and brightness. Built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology, the M4 chip is highly power-efficient. It offers up to 1.5 times faster CPU performance compared to the M2 chip, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. The 10-core GPU includes features like Dynamic Caching, mesh shading, and ray tracing, providing up to four times faster performance for professional rendering applications compared to the M2.

Equipped with Apple’s most powerful Neural Engine, the new iPad Pro can perform 38 trillion operations per second. This capability makes it ideal for AI tasks, such as isolating subjects in 4K video with Scene Removal Mask in Final Cut Pro. The Neural Engine’s performance is unmatched by any AI PC currently available, enabling developers to create advanced AI features using Core ML frameworks.

The new Apple Pencil Pro introduces enhanced interactions, including a squeeze sensor that brings up a tool palette, and a custom haptic engine for intuitive feedback. A gyroscope allows for precise control of tools, and Apple Pencil Pro supports Find My for easy location if misplaced. It pairs, charges, and is stored on the iPad Pro via a magnetic interface.

The new Magic Keyboard is thinner and lighter, featuring a function row for quick access to controls and a larger, responsive trackpad. It attaches magnetically and connects power and data via the Smart Connector. Available in black and white, the Magic Keyboard complements the iPad Pro’s design. The Smart Folio offers multiple viewing angles and is available in black, white, and denim.

The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available to order and in stores now.