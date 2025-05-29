Jackie Sinclair Launches Content Repurposing Agency Tailored for the AI Era

Jackie Sinclair has launched Jackie Sinclair & Co., a new content repurposing agency designed to help small business owners maximize their visibility through AI-enhanced strategies. Based in Palm Springs, California, the agency aims to simplify the content creation process by transforming a single piece of content into a wide-reaching digital presence.

According to a release from the company, Jackie Sinclair & Co. uses The Social Cycle, a trademarked system developed by Sinclair, which has been used by dozens of clients over the past five years. The system is designed to repurpose blogs, videos, and podcasts into newsletters, social posts, SEO articles, and video scripts to expand a business’s digital footprint.

“Your blog post shouldn’t just sit there. It should spin off, stretch out, and multiply into an entire content ecosystem—fueling your visibility across every platform,” the release states. Sinclair positions her agency as a tool for business owners who “want to do less, but show up more.”

The agency incorporates AI into its services, but emphasizes it as a tool for empowerment rather than replacement. Sinclair, who also co-manages multiple business ventures with her husband and homeschools their children, is described as an advocate for entrepreneurs seeking sustainable growth. She provides support through mentoring, practical guidance, and strategic content services.

Jackie Sinclair & Co. offers three main repurposing packages aimed at simplifying the content production process without the need for a full-time marketing team. According to the release, these services allow clients to “look like you have a team (even if you don’t).”

The available packages include:

Social Spark – Converts written content such as blogs and articles into a network of digital content.

Social Symphony – Builds content from video or podcast material, including transcripts and YouTube-ready copy.

Social Catalyst – Offers topic-driven builds that incorporate SEO keyword research and optimized content assets.

Packages start at $300, according to the company, and are intended to offer affordable and accessible options for small business owners who want consistent visibility online.

In addition to running her agency, Sinclair is a featured host on The American Dream TV, a program streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube TV. The show covers stories of lifestyle, business, and real estate in Southern California. A link to one of her appearances was provided in the press release: Watch here.

Sinclair has also presented to national and international audiences both in-person and virtually, focusing on helping small business owners embrace AI, streamline their content processes, and build long-term visibility.