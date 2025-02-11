Jan-Pro Franchise Ownership FAQs

If you’re thinking about owning a Jan-Pro franchise, you probably have several questions. To assist you in making an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions. In this article, we will discuss various topics, including the estimated costs of the Jan Pro cleaning systems franchise, the qualifications required, and potential earnings. Additionally, we’ll explore the company’s history. If you’re interested in learning what it takes to become a Jan-Pro franchise owner, continue reading!

What Is Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting?

Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting is a company that offers personalized cleaning services for commercial facilities, including healthcare, office, and school cleaning. Their services are customized to fit your specific needs, schedule, and the size of your facility. Additionally, they are designed to accommodate the frequency with which you require cleaning services.

Jan Pro Franchise History

Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting, part of Jan Pro Systems International, was established in Providence, Rhode Island by Jacques Lapointe. They currently operate over 10,000 locations globally, with their corporate office situated at 2520 Northwinds Parkway, Suite 375, Alpharetta, GA 30009. The company has garnered numerous awards and recognition, including being ranked the “#1 Commercial Cleaning Franchise” by Entrepreneur Magazine for multiple years.

Why Should You Consider Opening Your Own Franchise with Jan-Pro?

If you’re interested in opening your own business, then the franchise opportunity by Jan Pro Systems International may be what you’re looking for. Here are five reasons why you should consider opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems business:

Be your own boss . One of the great things about owning your own business is that you get to be your own boss. You’ll have the freedom to set your own hours and work as little or as much as you want.

Set your own schedule . Another advantage of owning your own business is that you’ll be able to set your own schedule. This means you can work around your other commitments, such as family or school.

Make an impact in your community. When you own a Jan-Pro franchise, you’ll be making a positive impact in your community. You’ll be providing much-needed services to businesses and organizations in your area.

Feel good about what you’re doing. Knowing that you’re helping to keep your community clean and safe is a great feeling. And, when you own a Jan-Pro franchise, you’ll be able to take pride in what you do.

Earn a good income. As a business owner, you’ll have the potential to earn a good income. In fact, you don’t even need your own accounts. Jan-Pro’s sales team will find you guaranteed clients.

How Much Does a Jan-Pro Franchise Cost?

The price of a Jan-Pro franchise can differ significantly, as they offer various plans tailored to meet your specific needs and objectives. On average, the investment ranges from $4,720 to $73,520. This amount encompasses the initial franchise fee along with a Franchise Development starter kit. Overall, this cost is considered relatively low within the franchise industry.

What Is the Jan-Pro Franchise Fee?

The franchise fee for Jan-Pro ranges from $2,520 to $60,000. Similar franchises in the industry charge franchise fees that are much higher. So, the franchise fee for Jan-Pro is very reasonable. And as you can tell by the numbers, most of your investment will be in the franchise fee.

How Much Is the Jan-Pro Franchise Profit?

The average Jan-Pro franchise makes a profit of about $76,625 yearly per unit. However, this number will vary depending on how much you invest in your business and how well you run it. With that said, there is potential to make good money as a Jan-Pro franchise owner.

What Are Jan-Pro Franchise Owners’ Salaries?

With an average net profit of about 50%, franchise owners can expect to take home about $38,312 per year. This salary will, of course, be different for each owner as it depends on how much they invest in their business and how well they run it. Owning more than one franchise unit will also increase your earnings.

Jan-Pro Franchise Owner Qualifications

There aren’t too many qualifications that a prospective franchisee has to meet before opening a franchise. Let’s take a look at what qualifications are needed…

Investment Capital

It’s important to have some capital to invest in your franchise. Fortunately, the average investment for a Jan-Pro franchise is relatively low, meaning you won’t need a large sum of money to begin your journey.

Franchise Development’s Starter Kit

For $900, you can acquire the Starter Kit from Franchise Development. This kit provides all the essentials to begin your journey, including the Jan-Pro Operations Manual and the Jan-Pro Marketing Plan.

Initial Franchise Fee

As we mentioned before, the initial franchise fee for Jan-Pro is very reasonable. And depending on the plan you choose, it can be as low as $2,520.

Background Check

All franchisees are required to pass a background check. This is to ensure that you’re a good fit for the Jan-Pro brand and that you have the necessary skills to run a franchise.

Training and Support

Good Credit

If you don’t have the initial investment capital, don’t worry. With good credit, there are financing options available to help you get started. You can also use a retirement account, such as an IRA, to fund your franchise.

How to Open a Jan Pro Franchise

To establish your own franchise and start providing services to customers, you must follow these steps:

Step-1. Contact Jan-Pro

To get started, you can fill out the form on their website or give them a call. This call will help determine if Jan-Pro’s opportunity is right for you.

Step-2. Discuss the Details

If they think you’re a good fit, they’ll schedule a call to discuss all the details of the franchise opportunity.

Step-3. Review Franchise Disclosure Document

You will receive a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) for your review. This document contains essential information about the franchise, including details about the franchisor’s background, the franchise fee, and additional relevant information.

Step-4. Purchase Franchise

Once you’ve reviewed the FDD and decided that you want to move forward, you can purchase your franchise.

Step-5. Complete Training

As a new franchise owner, you’ll need to complete Jan-Pro’s training program before you can begin serving customers. This training will teach you everything you need to know about running your franchise, from cleaning methods to marketing strategies.