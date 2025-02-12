Jobber Report Signals Home Service Industry Growth Amid Housing Recovery and Digital Payment Surge

The home service industry is poised for growth in 2025, fueled by a recovering housing market, increasing consumer confidence, and record-high adoption of digital payments, according to Jobber’s latest Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook. The report, which aggregates data from over 250,000 home service professionals, details key economic trends and sector-specific insights driving momentum in the industry.

Industry Recovery and Market Drivers

The report indicates that consumer demand is rebounding, despite economic uncertainty in 2024. While the number of scheduled jobs declined, businesses sustained revenue by adjusting pricing and increasing job sizes. The 5.8% rise in single-family home prices in Q4 2024 has encouraged homeowners to invest in renovations, repairs, and remodeling projects.

New housing construction is also expanding, with late-year growth in housing starts signaling greater demand for home service professionals. Additionally, digital payments continued their rapid ascent, with nearly 50% of transactions made digitally in 2024, a figure expected to surpass 50% in 2025.

“Our latest report highlights how businesses navigated shifting consumer demand, leveraged digital tools, and adapted their pricing strategies to stay competitive in 2024,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “Despite lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty around interest rates, our data shows that demand for home services is rebounding. As the economy stabilizes and policy decisions unfold in 2025, Home Service entrepreneurs have a strong opportunity for growth and long-term success.”

Segment-Specific Performance

The report breaks down trends across key home service segments, including Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction.

Green: The sector, which includes lawn care and landscaping, faced volatility in 2024, with a spring downturn in scheduled work followed by a late-year rebound. Revenue remained steady as businesses offset lower job volumes with higher-ticket services and pricing adjustments.

The sector, which includes lawn care and landscaping, faced volatility in 2024, with a spring downturn in scheduled work followed by a late-year rebound. Revenue remained steady as businesses offset lower job volumes with higher-ticket services and pricing adjustments. Cleaning: Encompassing residential and commercial cleaning services, the sector saw a slowdown in scheduled work but recovered in the second half of the year. Pricing adjustments helped sustain revenue growth.

Encompassing residential and commercial cleaning services, the sector saw a slowdown in scheduled work but recovered in the second half of the year. Pricing adjustments helped sustain revenue growth. Contracting: Trades including electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians faced difficulties scheduling new work early in 2024 but experienced a late-year rebound.

Trades including electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians faced difficulties scheduling new work early in 2024 but experienced a late-year rebound. Construction: Both residential and commercial construction experienced early-year slowdowns but saw surges in April and July before stabilizing. The sector is positioned for improvement with the housing market’s recovery.

Outlook for 2025: Cautious Optimism

Despite positive indicators, external factors such as political uncertainty and material costs could impact business operations in 2025.

“We have a positive but cautious outlook for 2025,” said Abheek Dhawan, Senior VP, Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. “Home Service businesses are seeing more new work get scheduled, steady revenue growth, and a continued increase in digital adoption. On the other hand, there is considerable political uncertainty at the moment, which could impact businesses when they’re purchasing materials. On the whole, the Home Service category remains a critical driver of economic activity in America, and one that is relatively insulated from volatility.”

With digital transformation accelerating and consumer spending stabilizing, home service businesses are expected to see continued growth opportunities in the coming year.