John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

John Deere has issued a recall for approximately 147,900 compact utility tractors in the United States and an additional 16,800 in Canada due to a crash hazard. The recall affects John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors. The front bell crank in the brake linkage of these tractors can fail, potentially causing the tractor to lose braking ability and resulting in a crash hazard.

This recall involves 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors. These tractors are green and yellow and were sold with both open and closed operator stations. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the hood. The serial numbers of the recalled tractors can be found on John Deere’s website at www.deere.com. Consumers can locate the serial number on the frame, on the front right side of the tractor near the engine.

John Deere has received four reports of brake linkage failure. These incidents include one hospitalization, two impact injuries, and minor property damage to the tractors.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule a free repair. If consumers are unable to transport the tractor to the dealer, John Deere will arrange to repair the unit at the consumer’s residence. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly to facilitate the repair process.

For more information, consumers can contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Additional information is also available online at www.deere.com by clicking on the “Recalls” section under “Parts & Service” or directly via this link.

These tractors were sold at authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024, with prices ranging between $12,700 and $21,000.