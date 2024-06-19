Spotlight: Just Jai Wear Founder Speaks on Importance of Mental Health in Business

Taking care of mental health is an important part of life as a business owner. But sometimes, issues arise that may impact your business journey. In fact, the founder of Just Jai Wear understands how mental health can impact entrepreneurship. Read more about her journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Providing stylish tummy control and heated fitness apparel.

Business Niche

Supporting an important cause.

Founder Jai-Leta Colvard told Small Business Trends, “Through our apparel, we empower the community to support mental health.”

How the Business Got Started

To support a personal health journey.

Colvard says, “I was diagnosed with hypertension in 2014 and I wanted to start a workout regimen that empowers women. I wanted to feel good and look good for all women in a great effort to obtain positive results.”

Biggest Win

Scoring some big partnerships.

Colvard explains, “I was featured in Macy’s in Atlanta as a top Producer in 2019, and as a result, was afforded the opportunity to be featured in Macy’s in LA and San Francisco, which solidified my partnership with LPGA in 2023.”

Biggest Challenge

Overcoming mental health challenges.

Colvard says, “In 2020, I experienced the loss of my grandparents and a tragic loss of my best friend which resulted in my mental health crisis. I had to step away from my business. I was able to stay in business since my mom paid for my Shopify for a year.”

Biggest Risk

Re-launching the business after a year away.

Colvard adds, “I did not know how I was going to be received after graduating from a mental health facility. I discovered there were so many people suffering like me. I created a non-profit to provide financial support for mental health challenges.”

Lesson Learned

Don’t wait to address mental health challenges.

Colvard says, “[If I could do it over again,] I would have seen a therapist a week after dealing with depression and opposed to suffering for over a year. I could have avoided a lot of turmoil and could have saved my business earlier.”

Favorite Quote

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

*****

Images: Just Jai Wear