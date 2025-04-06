Kansas Launches SIGNS Grant to Revitalize Downtown Business Districts

The Kansas Department of Commerce has introduced a new grant program aimed at enhancing the appearance and economic appeal of downtown districts across the state. The Supporting Innovative Growth through New Signage (SIGNS) grant, launched today, will provide $250,000 in total funding to support high-quality, creative signage projects for retail and commercial businesses.

The SIGNS grant is open to a wide range of applicants, including businesses, building owners, municipalities, Main Street organizations, economic development groups, chambers of commerce, foundations, tribal organizations, and other nonprofit community entities. Funding awards will range from $1,000 to $50,000, with a cash match required based on the size of the community:

Communities with populations between 2,500 and 50,000 must provide a 50% match.

Communities with fewer than 2,500 residents must provide a 25% match.

To maintain the historic charm of Kansas downtowns, projects must follow the Kansas Commerce Sign Guidelines. Priority will be given to proposals featuring three-dimensional signage and those that use Kansas-based businesses for design and installation.

Grant funds can be used for various aspects of signage projects, including design, purchase, lighting, and installation. To qualify, applications must propose improvements for a minimum of three signs, ideally supporting multiple buildings or businesses within a downtown area. Projects must comply with all state and local regulations, and signage must be completed within six months of grant approval.

Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a monthly, first-come, first-served basis until all funds are allocated.

For more information about the SIGNS grant, applicants are encouraged to contact Quality Places Manager Sara Bloom at Sara.Bloom@ks.gov or (785) 506-9278.