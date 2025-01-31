Study Identifies Optimal TikTok Posting Times for Small Businesses

Kapwing has released a study analyzing the best times to post on TikTok, based on data from 15,000 of the most-viewed videos as of December 2024. The study, which examined engagement patterns across 129 hashtags and 11 content categories, provides insights into when creators should post to maximize visibility on the platform.

The study found that mornings consistently yielded the highest engagement rates across most time zones, contradicting the common assumption that evenings are the best time to post.

“The general findings that mornings were recommended across almost all time zones is interesting,” Kapwing noted. “We think the assumption is to post later in the day when people have finished work and are more likely to be using TikTok leisurely, around 6 p.m.-10 p.m.”

Kapwing advises TikTok creators to use the study’s data as a starting point rather than adhering to a single fixed posting time. “Experiment. Use the study and timings as a base for experiment. Take a range of times from the data and use them to identify the best one for you, opposed to plucking just ‘one magic number,’” the company recommended.

Best Posting Times by Category

Kapwing categorized the best posting times by content type, providing insights for creators in various niches. Key findings include:

Overall best posting time: Wednesday at 12 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Wednesday at 12 p.m. (Eastern Time) Fitness: Monday or Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Monday or Wednesday at 11 a.m. Travel: Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Tuesday at 12 p.m. Home Improvement: Friday at 1 p.m.

Friday at 1 p.m. Food: Tuesday at 12 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Tuesday at 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. Small Business: Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Tuesday at 2 p.m. Beauty: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. Books: Thursday at 12 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Thursday at 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. Pets: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Saturday at 10 a.m. Fashion: Monday at 12 p.m.

Monday at 12 p.m. Parenting: Friday at 2 p.m.

Friday at 2 p.m. Entertainment: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

To conduct the study, Kapwing analyzed video timestamps across 11 content categories, using encoded metadata from TikTok’s “Top” tab. The analysis identified patterns in publication times, determining the most common time slots among highly viewed videos.

Kapwing also released time-zone-specific heat maps detailing the best hours to post for users in the Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones.