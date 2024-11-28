It seems if one thing is for sure, is that we are living in “the age of outrage”. Social media and politics certainly has turned up the heat and people seem to be outraged and angry almost everywhere about almost everything. How can we still lead in such a highly charged environment?

My guest on The Small Business Radio Show this week is Karthik Ramanna who is a professor of business and public policy at University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, where he has served as directo of one of the world’s most diverse leadership programs.

Previously a professor at Harvard Business School, Professor Ramanna studies how organizations and leaders build trust with stakeholders. His scholarship has won numerous awards including three times the international Case Centre’s prizes for “outstanding case-writing,” dubbed by the Financial Times as “the business school Oscars.”

His new book is called “The Age of Outrage: How to Lead in a Polarized World“.

Karthik attributes the polarization to the unusual confluence of three drivers:

Fear of the Future: Anxiety about future uncertainties, such as climate change and economic instability, is particularly pronounced among middle and lower-income groups who fear their future may be worse than their past.

Sense of Injustice: A widespread belief that people have been unfairly treated by institutions and leaders, fueled by perceptions of inequality and the feeling that globalization and immigration have not benefited everyone equally.

Growing Sense of “Othering”: The increasing tendency to view society in terms of “us versus them,” leading to the marginalization of certain groups and fostering division.

The Role of Social Media

Social media acts as a catalyst for outrage by allowing rapid communication and the formation of echo chambers where extreme views can flourish. While social media exacerbates the problem, Karthik emphasizes that the underlying issues have historical roots and are not solely a product of modern technology.

Historical Context

Feelings of being marginalized or receiving a raw deal are not new. However, the current intensity and convergence of these feelings are unprecedented. The combination of fear, perceived injustice, and othering has reached a critical point, making it essential for leaders to address these issues proactively.

A Five-Part Framework for Leaders

Karthik introduces a five-part framework designed to help leaders navigate the challenges of leading in a polarized world:

Turning Down the Temperature

Leaders must actively work to reduce the emotional intensity in discussions. This involves creating a safe space for dialogue where individuals feel comfortable expressing their views without fear of backlash. Practical steps include:

Creating the Right Ambient Conditions: Ensure a comfortable physical environment and allow for breaks to let emotions settle.

Encouraging Reflection: Ask participants to reflect on their emotions and come back to discussions with a clearer mindset.

Making Sense of the Moment

Understanding the underlying drivers of disunity is crucial. Effective leaders anticipate potential crises and proactively build relationships with those who may oppose them. Strategies include:

Building a Listening Community: Foster trust and open communication before conflicts arise by creating a community where individuals feel heard and valued.

Anticipating Crises: Develop a deep understanding of the issues that may lead to conflict and address them proactively.

Understanding the Leader’s Power

Karthik challenges traditional notions of power in leadership, advocating for “reciprocal relational power” built on trust and mutual benefit. This type of power grows stronger as relationships deepen. Key points include:

Cultivating Trust: Build relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

Fostering Mutual Benefit: Ensure that power dynamics are balanced and that all parties benefit from the relationship.

Evolving Power Within Organizations

To build resilience, organizations must distribute power more broadly. Empowering employees at all levels to make decisions fosters a culture of competence and trust. Recommendations include:

Empowering Employees: Encourage decision-making at all levels, even if it sometimes leads to failure.

Building a Culture of Trust: Create an environment where employees feel safe to take initiative and contribute to the organization’s success.

Addressing Polarization Head-On

Avoiding polarizing topics can lead to accusations of hypocrisy. Leaders must be aware of the implicit commitments they make to their stakeholders and be prepared to engage in difficult conversations. Strategies include:

Engaging in Difficult Conversations: Be prepared to discuss polarizing topics openly and honestly.

Recognizing Implicit Commitments: Understand the commitments made to stakeholders and address them proactively.

Practical Applications

Throughout the episode, Karthik shares practical strategies for leaders to implement this framework. He highlights the importance of building relationships with potential adversaries, fostering a culture of open dialogue, and recognizing the value of diverse perspectives. Real-world examples include:

Hospital CEO During COVID-19: A hospital CEO faced a revolt from surgeons due to inadequate access to personal protective equipment (PPE). Instead of using her authority to command compliance, she empowered the surgeons to make decisions about their safety, fostering trust and collaboration.

Listen to the entire episode on The Small Business Radio Show.