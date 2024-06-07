keap-introduces-business-automation-and-payment-tools-to-empower-small-businesses

Keap has introduced a suite of business automation and payment tools designed to empower employees and enhance client experiences. Outsizing the competition is the goal for small businesses. Growth-focused entrepreneurs need management tools to support their creativity and drive while optimizing team performance.

However, adding one specialized tool after another can lead to redundancy and inefficiency. Keap has integrated various functions to become a leading CRM and automation platform for small businesses. With Keap Pay for integrated payment processing, Keap combines marketing, sales, service, and operations automation to help small business owners and managers maximize their potential.

Digital transformation allows small business owners and managers to leverage automation effectively while maintaining the human element’s energy and intention. Keap has evolved over 20 years to integrate marketing, sales, service, and operations automation, becoming a market leader. More than 200,000 growth-focused entrepreneurs have trusted Keap to simplify their paths to success. Integrations and partnerships through Keap help entrepreneurs bring more operations under one umbrella. Keap helps entrepreneurs save time, generate actionable insights, and iterate efficiently to meet future challenges, resulting in a more delightful customer experience.

Keap Pay extends Keap’s commitment to payments by streamlining the process through tracking, reporting, and troubleshooting transactions. It also automates payment-related follow-up for deeper insights. Instead of outsourcing payment support, Keap includes it as part of its seamless service. Danny Diede, Director of Payments, said Keap Pay leverages automation to transform payments into a growth engine. “Your data is inside Keap so that you can see all your payments, deposits, and other information,” Diede said. “You can connect the dots between your business inputs and the actual dollars in your bank account and make those two things work best for your business.” Keap combines elite-level contributions as a sales and marketing CRM with the ability to differentiate between authentic automation and human interaction.

Sales and marketing automation through Keap begins with its CRM, an all-in-one tool to manage contact details and interactions, generating sales and increasing retention. Keap automates lead capture and helps convert leads through automated follow-up, with options for prebuilt templates or custom solutions. Users control when automated actions start and end and when humans should intervene. Sales teams close more deals with pipeline management and lead scoring, while analytics provide visibility into sales and marketing performance. Consistency motivates customers to generate referrals, reviews, and repeat business.

The Keap CRM includes eCommerce and invoicing solutions, with promo codes leveraging platform intelligence to drive new and repeat business. Upsells can increase average order value to maximize revenue. Keap integrates with popular payment processing platforms and over 5,000 apps via Zapier, enabling custom integrations through the OpenAPI protocol.

Diede mentioned that the most efficient way to work is to adopt Keap Pay, integrating payment processing within the platform. Keap Pay allows businesses to let customers pay on one screen without logging into another provider’s platform. Financial dashboards track bank deposits, and the platform offers real-time financial reporting on lead-source ROI, sales forecasts, and revenue. Automation facilitates follow-up on quotes, invoices, and failed payments, notifying customers about credit card expirations and upcoming payments. Payment behavior and abandoned cart campaigns can be automated. Payments connect to marketing campaigns to measure effectiveness, with each contact record having an attached payment history. Payments can have segmentation and reporting tags to reveal revenue successes and growth opportunities.

Keap Pay enables customizable payment plans with financing rates, allowing businesses to offer a buy now, pay later experience without negatively impacting revenue generation.