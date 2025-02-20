Loeffler Confirmed as Next SBA Administrator

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler as the next administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Loeffler had been tapped by President Donald Trump for the position during the transition to his second term in the White House.

“A huge honor to be at the Capitol today as my former Senate colleagues voted to confirm me as the 28th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration,” Loeffler wrote on X Wednesday. “Profoundly grateful to @POTUS for the trust he’s placed in me to help advance his America First agenda – and unleash a new era of growth, innovation, and prosperity for small business and all Americans.”

The Senate vote on her confirmation was 52-46.

Loeffler takes over at SBA from Isabel Guzman, who served in that role for much of the Joe Biden administration.

She takes over during a time of a little bit of upheaval at the SBA. Recently, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter to interim Administrator Everett Woodel “demanding answers” on why the SBA allegedly allowed the Dept. of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to the agency’s information.

“Allowing Elon Musk’s minions access to the sensitive information in the SBA’s systems raises privacy, data security, and other serious concerns,” Markey wrote.