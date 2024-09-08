AI Will Change Everything in Your Small Business

AI will fundamentally change the landscape of various industries. Still, many small business owners are slow to adapt and are ignoring this new technology.

My guest on The Small Business Radio Show, KP Reddy who is the author of “Creating the Intangible Enterprise”, an AI expert, founder and CEO of Shadow Ventures. With a background in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, KP has become a global authority in AEC environments, AI, robotics, automation, mobile applications, and cloud computing.

KP is also the author “What You Know About Startups is Wrong”, debunking eleven popular myths about what defines a top entrepreneur. His extensive experience includes founding and exiting three technology companies to NASDAQ and NYSE,

Here is the top 5 questions I asked KP about how AI will effect your small business:

In your book, “Creating the Intangible Enterprise”, you talk about how AI will fundamentally change the landscape of various industries. What tips would you offer business leaders to leverage uniquely human skills to future proof their business and give them a competitive edge? What skills do you believe will be most crucial as AI technology continues to advance? How and when do we need to learn them? Given that AI can handle many transactional aspects of our jobs, how will this affect creativity levels? Is there still a place for creativity in an AI world? What’s your perspective on the importance of ethical decision-making for organizations integrating AI? How can you ensure ethical practices are upheld amidst rapid technological advancements? Who will monitor this in the future? What advice would you give to business leaders who have been slow to adapt AI? Why do you think they are waiting? What are most small business owners afraid of?

