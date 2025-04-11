Landbase Launches Campaign Feed and Acquires Delegate to Boost AI-Driven GTM Strategies

Landbase has announced the launch of the Campaign Feed, a new enhancement to its agentic AI-powered go-to-market (GTM) platform, along with the acquisition of Delegate, a company known for its predictive and automated customer success solutions. These developments are aimed at accelerating Landbase’s mission to automate omnichannel sales outreach and improve go-to-market strategies through advanced AI-driven solutions.

The Campaign Feed is designed to address key GTM challenges such as fragmented data, manual processes, and ineffective audience engagement. With the new capability, users receive AI-enriched campaign recommendations that can be reviewed, approved, edited, or denied quickly, enabling campaign launches in minutes rather than months.

“Unlike traditional outbound techniques that rely heavily on disparate tools and manual input, the Campaign Feed leverages agentic AI and Landbase’s proprietary model GTM-1 Omni to automate complex workflows and provide actionable campaign recommendations,” said Daniel Saks, CEO and co-founder of Landbase. “The Campaign Feed brings the fun and effortless experience of the ‘vibe coding’ phenomenon to GTM, making it easy to review, edit and launch campaigns in minutes instead of months.”

The acquisition of Delegate supports the accelerated development of the Campaign Feed and other innovations. Delegate’s team brings its expertise in customer success automation to Landbase, contributing to faster product enhancements. Key hires from Delegate include Hugh Hopkins as head of product development and Alex Berry as head of sales.

“Landbase is revolutionizing how people work by launching the Campaign Feed with recommendations that make it easy to take action to help businesses grow,” said Hopkins. “The Campaign Feed represents a significant paradigm shift in how companies approach their GTM strategies, combining AI-driven insights with hyper-targeted recommendations and seamless agent-driven execution.”

Key features of the Campaign Feed include:

AI-driven automation: Automates repetitive tasks to free up time for strategic initiatives.

Predictive audience recommendations: Identifies and prioritizes high-potential audiences.

Identifies and prioritizes high-potential audiences. Omnichannel outreach: Automates communication across email, LinkedIn, and phone channels.

“The Campaign Feed enhances Landbase’s platform’s ability to amplify its omnichannel outreach efforts in record time, setting a new standard in the industry,” said Berry. “By combining our expertise with Landbase’s breadth of engineering skills and recently announced agentic AI Lab and proprietary GTM-1 Omni model, we’ll help make our collective GTM vision a reality and be able to deliver better results for our customers in a highly competitive and fast-moving space.”

The Campaign Feed is now available as part of Landbase’s subscription-based platform.