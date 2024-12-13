Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients and Your Boss

It happens to everyone – putting off gift shopping until the last minute. Fortunately, with options like free two-day shipping, same-day shipping, and other advantages, you can still find last-minute Christmas gifts for your colleagues just in time for the holidays.

Should You Give Last-Minute Gifts to Professional Colleagues?

With all of the people in your life you’re shopping for during the holiday season, it can be easy to forget about your work colleagues. Since it’s likely you spend just as much time with your coworkers as you do with your friends and family, it’s a thoughtful idea to include them on your shopping list.

Fortunately, you can get a lot of last-minute Christmas gifts from places like Amazon and Etsy, and oftentimes, you can save more money by doing so. Having an Amazon Prime membership can often get you same-day delivery, free delivery, or other benefits. And many other sites are offering shipping through Christmas Eve.

If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than our list for last-minute gift suggestions for your employees, boss, coworkers, and clients.

Thoughtful Gift Ideas to Give Employees at the Last Minute

Showing your employees some appreciation by giving them Christmas presents is a good practice. They’ll appreciate that you took the time to think of them during the holiday season.

Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser

They’ll love relaxing after a long day of work with the soothing scents of essential oils. This essential oil diffuser is unique and also decorative.

Food Storage Containers

If they prepare a lunch, these robust food containers by Rubbermaid will be highly useful. They are leakproof, BPA-free, and feature secure closures to keep leftovers fresh.

Reusable Water Bottle

Good for the planet and a reminder to drink more water! This stainless steel water bottle comes in many different colors.

Scarf and Glove Set

The cold weather doesn’t end after the holidays – treat them to a snuggly cold weather set like this one that comes with gloves, a scarf, and a hat.

Bath Products

Treat them to some relaxing bath time with a set of bath products. They can be enjoyed immediately and come in lots of different scents, colors, and types.

Desk Plant

Plants are great items to have on desks – they produce oxygen and generally create a better atmosphere. This desk plant and holder are poseable and fun, and air plants are great for even people without a green thumb.

Gift Card

Gift cards are always an excellent choice for gifts, offering a wide variety of options. You can select a traditional gift card, an e-card, or a digital gift card.

Great Gift Options to Give Your Boss at the Last Minute

Need a gift for your boss? Check out our suggestions below. You can also consider getting your coworker together and doing a “from all of us” gift.

Charcuterie Board Set

If your boss often hosts events, they may appreciate a new charcuterie board such as this one, which features compartments and drawers, along with a knife set.

Coffee Sampler

For the coffee lover, a sample pack of coffee is a welcome holiday gift. There are plenty of different kinds and sizes of samplers for the coffee drinker in your life.

Personalized Passport Cover

If your boss is an avid traveler, a personalized passport cover is a great Christmas gift they’ll get a lot of use from.

Pen Set

Every boss has their favorite pen. Get them their next favorite with a pen set – add personalization to make the gift recipient feel extra special.

Christmas Gift Basket

Gift baskets are a popular choice for all occasions. Nowadays, the variety of unique gift baskets available ensures that you can find something to suit every preference.

Festive Wreath

Decorations also make great presents, like a beautiful handmade wreath.

International Snack Box

An international snack box is a lot of fun to receive. You get a variety of snacks from different parts of the world. Most international snack boxes have a monthly subscription box option, or you get a single box.

Charging Station

A charging station can help keep your boss’s desk and devices organized. Many charging stations have personalization options, and most are good for both Android and iPhone users.

Here are some great last-minute gift ideas for your coworkers.

Cell Phone Holder

Keeping your phone on display with a cell phone holder is a handy gift. This adorable chair-shaped one will bring an immediate smile.

Photo Cube

A personalized photo cube can display their favorite photos.

Holiday Gift Box

This gift box contains caramel popcorn, sweet treats, and more.

Skin Care Spritzers

Mario Badescu makes refreshing spritzes to wake up your skin. This set of four makes a great gift.

Teapot

If your coworker is a tea drinker, a new teapot will be a much-appreciated gift. This one is a best seller on Amazon.

Holiday Tea Towels

Towels and other necessities are always popular. Consider holiday-themed ones that they can break out every Christmas.

Baked Goods Sampler

Treat your coworker to a selection of yummy cookies and brownies with a baked goods gift box.

Cozy Blanket

When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing cozier than a warm blanket. This blanket offers personalization options, making it an especially thoughtful gift.

Memorable Last-Minute Gifts to Give Clients

Your clients are important – show them some holiday love with a thoughtful gift, like the ones listed below:

Scented Candle

A Christmas-themed scented candle is a thoughtful client gift. Just about everyone enjoys candles.

Echo Dot

An Echo Dot would make a great addition to your client’s smart home.

Monthly Planner

A monthly planner will help them keep track of their appointments and other everyday essentials.

Art Prints

Some great wall art can really dress up a room. Find a beautiful print online or at a local small business.

Wine

Wine, liquor, and other alcoholic drinks are popular seasonal gifts. They can be used for entertainment or just for the recipient’s enjoyment.

Reusable Shopping Bag

As we become more and more environmentally conscious, reusable bags have become very popular items.

Wireless Earbuds

You can find quality wireless earbuds on Amazon and other retailers. These by Tozo have received more than 200,000 positive reviews.

Wallet

Your clients will find a wallet or wristlet to be highly useful. Many of these items also offer personalization options.

What Are the Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts?

When you shop last minute, the most important thing to look for is whether your items will arrive on time. Look for products that ship quickly – fortunately, a lot of items are still eligible for two-day shipping or better.

Of course, the thought behind your gift is what really counts. You don’t have to buy something huge or expensive. And, if you’re out of ideas, remember that a gift card is always an option.