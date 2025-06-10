Late Payments Cost Small Businesses Thousands, Fuel Recession Fears

Published: Jun 9, 2025 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

Late customer payments are creating significant financial strain for small business owners, according to a new survey from Gateway Commercial Finance. The report found that 64% of small business owners currently have invoices more than 90 days overdue, with the delays accounting for 11% of their annual revenue on average.

The survey of 503 small business owners revealed that late payments are becoming more frequent, with 73% saying they’ve noticed an increase in overdue invoices over the past year. The financial toll is substantial—businesses estimate losing an average of $39,406 per year due to payment delays. Nearly one in ten respondents reported annual losses exceeding $100,000.

“These delays aren’t just inconvenient—they’re destabilizing,” the report notes. Among the surveyed businesses, 63% said a late payment caused them to miss a growth opportunity in the last year. Others said they had to postpone purchasing equipment or inventory (51%), delay vendor payments (43%), or fall behind on rent or mortgage obligations (34%).

In response, many small business owners are relying on personal finances. The survey found that 69% have dipped into personal savings or taken on personal debt to keep their operations running. Meanwhile, 29% said they feel less financially secure now than they did a year ago.

Despite this, only 76% described their current cash flow situation as stable. Of those, many said their businesses couldn’t survive more than a few months without incoming payments. Nearly a third of respondents said their company could only stay afloat for three to six months if payments stopped, while 2% said they would last less than a week.

Small businesses are seeking financing options to manage the gap, with many considering short-term loans (44%), credit cards (44%), or business lines of credit (38%). However, high interest rates (61%) and concerns about taking on debt (40%) remain major barriers.

Alternative funding methods like invoice factoring are also gaining interest. Still, 34% said the complexity of approval processes hindered their access to capital. The report noted that 71% of small business owners described their primary bank as supportive, but only a limited number had contingency plans in place—38% said they had none.

Gateway Commercial Finance conducted the survey in 2025, gathering responses from business owners across various industries, most of whom operated businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

