Fund Your Growth with the Latest Small Business Grant Opportunities

Finding reliable funding can be one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Whether you’re launching a startup, expanding your team, or investing in new technology, securing a grant can offer the boost you need—without taking on debt.

That’s why we’re here every week with the latest verified small business grant opportunities from across the country. From local government initiatives to national programs and private sector funding, our goal is to connect you with real, actionable funding that fits your needs.

Here’s this week’s roundup of small business grants you can apply for right now:

Gran Coramino Tequila, co-founded by comedian Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, has announced a new round of $10,000 grants for small businesses in under-resourced communities. The expansion brings the total amount awarded through The Coramino Fund to over $1.5 million, benefiting more than 150 entrepreneurs across the United States. Applications for this latest round of grants are now open.

Optimum Business and the Charleston Area Alliance have announced the opening of applications for the Lifting Up Small Businesses Grants, a new initiative aimed at bolstering small business growth in Kanawha County. As part of the program, 25 small businesses will each receive a $5,000 grant, totaling $125,000 in funding to support long-term economic prosperity in the region.

Comcast announced Thursday that 100 small businesses in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding communities will receive comprehensive grant packages through the Comcast RISE program. The initiative is part of a broader $3 million national effort aimed at supporting 500 small businesses across five U.S. regions.

The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application cycle for its 2025 Facade Rehabilitation Grant Program, a long-standing initiative designed to support exterior improvements to commercial properties across the city. Applications for this round opened on Thursday, April 3, and will be accepted through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has introduced a new grant program aimed at enhancing the appearance and economic appeal of downtown districts across the state. The Supporting Innovative Growth through New Signage (SIGNS) grant, launched today, will provide $250,000 in total funding to support high-quality, creative signage projects for retail and commercial businesses.

